A disgruntled Walmart shopper has taken to social media to vent frustrations over what they claim to be an excessive level of surveillance at self-checkout tills, sparking fresh debate over privacy concerns in retail settings.

The customer, who posted their complaint on X, expressed unease over the number of cameras monitoring their transaction, accusing the retailer of employing an invasive 'Big Brother' approach.

'I was so aggravated'

The shopper detailed their experience, stating, 'I had to use self-checkout, but their ridiculous camera kept accusing me of not scanning items before bagging them.' The irritation escalated to the point where they demanded assistance from an employee.

'I was so aggravated that I told Karen, monitoring the self-checkout, to scan my items,' they continued. 'I stood back and watched her do it. Even at Walmart, the sheer surveillance you are under is startling and frankly scary.'

While Walmart has long used security cameras to deter theft, customers increasingly report feeling scrutinised rather than served. According to a report from Interface Systems, video verification technology implemented in retail stores has cut false-alarm theft investigations by 97 per cent. However, the widespread presence of surveillance cameras has left some shoppers uneasy about potential overreach.

Retailers tighten security

Walmart is not alone in adopting advanced anti-theft measures. Other major retailers, including Target, Whole Foods, and Costco, have implemented similar technology, aiming to reduce shoplifting incidents.

Whole Foods recently introduced a palm-scanning payment system that links a shopper's handprint to their credit card, while Target has deployed AI-powered cameras capable of recognising individuals at checkout.

Retailers argue that these measures are necessary to combat rising theft rates, which have cost companies billions annually. Walmart, in particular, has been hit hard by organised retail crime, prompting the introduction of additional security features, including employee-used scanner apps to monitor self-checkout transactions.

Despite these measures, the increased level of surveillance has sparked controversy among shoppers, with some arguing that the focus should be on improving customer experience rather than intensifying scrutiny. 'Inflation is still raging,' the X user noted, suggesting that Walmart should prioritise affordability over ramping up its security apparatus.

Declining growth and competitive pressures

The retail giant has faced additional challenges beyond customer dissatisfaction. According to financial projections, Walmart expects only 3 to 4 per cent growth in 2025, a significant decline from the 9.7 per cent it achieved in 2024.

'We have to acknowledge that we are in an uncertain time, and we don't want to get out over our skis here,' said Walmart's CFO, John David Rainey, during the company's earnings call. The company cited inflation and shifting consumer spending habits as reasons for the tempered outlook.

Meanwhile, competition in the retail sector has intensified. According to reports, Amazon has overtaken Walmart in revenue for the first time, marking a significant shift in the retail hierarchy. Amazon's diversified revenue streams, spanning cloud computing and streaming services, have allowed the company to outpace Walmart's more traditional retail model.

Amazon's revenue surge

Per reports, Amazon recorded a 10 per cent increase in net sales for the fourth quarter of 2024, reaching £151.45 billion ($187.8 billion). This figure surpasses Walmart's projected revenue of £145.16 billion ($180 billion), indicating that Amazon's dominance in the e-commerce sector is translating into overall retail supremacy.

Walmart has historically been the leader in retail, having surpassed Sears in 1993 and maintained its top position for over a decade. However, as e-commerce continues to reshape consumer habits, Amazon's foothold in the market has become undeniable. Analysts predict that the shift in revenue leadership signals broader changes in the retail landscape, with digital commerce taking precedence over traditional brick-and-mortar stores.

Surveillance concerns continue

As Walmart grapples with both competitive pressures and security concerns, the debate over retail surveillance remains a contentious issue. Shoppers frustrated by self-checkout policies and heightened scrutiny argue that retail giants should focus on creating a more seamless and customer-friendly experience.

However, with theft costing retailers billions annually, companies are unlikely to scale back their use of surveillance technology anytime soon. While the balance between security and customer experience continues to be debated, it appears that heightened monitoring at self-checkouts is here to stay.