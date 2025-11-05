The US stock market experienced a sharp decline following the latest quarterly earnings reports from major technology giants. What initially appeared as a moment of celebration has quickly turned into concern among investors, who are now wary of the soaring investments in cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

On 4 November 2025, the three main US indices suffered significant drops: the Nasdaq Composite fell by 2%, the S&P 500 declined 1.2%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.5%. These declines come amidst growing fears that the AI boom may be creating a bubble similar to the dotcom crash two decades ago.

A Tech Rally Turned Cautious

According to Bloomberg data, the so-called Magnificent Seven—a group of dominant US tech companies—reported a combined 27% growth rate in third-quarter earnings. While impressive, this growth contrasts sharply with the performance of the remaining 483 companies in the S&P 500, whose profits have declined from 13% to just 8.8%. Such disparity fuels concerns that the market is overly reliant on a handful of giants and that valuations may be unsustainable.

Tech CEOs Double Down on AI Spending

The total projected expenditure by tech giants on data centres and related infrastructure is an astonishing $3 trillion (£2.3 trillion). CEOs of these major companies remain bullish on AI, justifying their continued heavy investment.

Microsoft's Satya Nadella dismissed fears of overbuilding, emphasising the 'fungibility' of its AI infrastructure—a term denoting its replaceability and ability to serve diverse needs across industries.

Alphabet's Sundar Pichai plans to spend up to $93 billion this year to meet surging cloud demand. The company is also issuing €3.5 billion (£2.69 billion) in bonds across Europe to fund AI and cloud expansion, with maturities spanning three to 39 years.

Amazon has announced a major automation push, including the layoff of 30,000 employees. CEO Andy Jassy confirmed that Amazon Web Services (AWS) will double its capacity by the end of 2027, with total spending reaching nearly $90 billion in 2025.

Meta's Mark Zuckerberg remains committed to heavy AI investment, with capital expenditures likely exceeding $72 billion this year, prioritising innovation over short-term profitability.

Are We Witnessing a Bubble?

Some market analysts compare the current AI boom to the late 1990s dotcom bubble, warning that valuations may be inflated. However, venture capitalist Magnus Grimeland argues that "the speed at which both businesses and consumers are adopting AI sets this boom apart from other bubbles," he told CNBC's Beyond the Valley podcast.

Conversely, equity strategist Wolf von Rotberg from J Safra Sarasin Sustainable Asset Management considers US equities increasingly 'bubbly' amid mounting enthusiasm around AI, suggesting stock valuations could be approaching unsustainable levels.

FactSet's valuation metrics reinforce these concerns: the forecasted price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio for the S&P 500 in Q4 2025 stands at 22.9%, well above the 19.9% five-year average and 18.6% over 10 years. Notably, the Information Technology sector's P/E ratio exceeds its 25-year average by 32%, driven primarily by inflated price-to-earnings ratios.

Could the AI Bubble Burst?

The massive influx of capital into AI and cloud infrastructure raises red flags reminiscent of the dotcom bubble's collapse in 2000. Yet, some argue that today's scenario differs. Amazon, for example, was a product of that era and has survived—and thrived—since.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell highlighted that the current AI boom differs from the dotcom era but expressed concern about its impact on employment prospects and the broader labour market. As AI continues to reshape industries, questions remain about whether the current investment frenzy is justified or if a correction is imminent.

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional guidance before investing. Remember, investments are subject to market risks, and past performance does not guarantee future results.