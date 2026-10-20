AI image tool Copilot has generated a speculative picture of how Melania Trump might look today without any cosmetic work, despite the First Lady's repeated denials that she has ever had plastic surgery.

The image, created at the request of the Irish Star using Microsoft's Copilot, shows the 56-year-old with a wider nose, softer cheeks and more visible signs of ageing than in her widely published present-day photographs.

It is a speculative exercise, not evidence. Melania Trump has consistently denied undergoing cosmetic procedures or plastic surgery, and no medical records or independent confirmation support claims that she has had work done.

Melania Trump's Changing Look

Melania first entered public life in the late 1980s, when she began modelling in her native Slovenia. The Irish Star's account of her early career describes a broader nose with a slight dorsal hump, fuller facial contours, thin eyebrows and frequent, wide smiles.

By the 2000s, after meeting Donald Trump, her public image had shifted. Her nose appeared narrower and more refined in photographs from that period, while she adopted a deeper tan, heavier eye make-up and fuller lips. The Irish Star reports that a rhinoplasty has been speculated about in this era, though that remains unproven.

The changes continued as she prepared for her first term as First Lady. Her expression became more controlled, with the familiar squint replacing the broad smile of her modelling years. Her cheekbones also appeared higher and fuller in images cited by the publication.

From 2017 onwards, observers have pointed to a more sculpted look: a defined jawline, a notably smooth complexion and a serious, tightly managed facial expression. The Irish Star says this has fuelled speculation about botulinum toxin, dermal fillers, a facelift, non-invasive skin tightening and eye-area procedures such as a brow lift or canthoplasty.

None of that has been confirmed. Melania has gone further than denying surgery, telling GQ that she was 'against Botox' and 'against injections' because she believed they damaged the face and nerves.

What the AI Image Shows

The Copilot image imagines Melania without those alleged enhancements. Her nose is rendered wider, with the earlier dorsal hump restored. The image also gives her slightly sagging skin around the jowls and cheeks, fine lines, deeper wrinkles, droopier eyelids, under-eye bags and age spots.

Her cheeks appear less full than in recent photographs. The AI rendering suggests little change around her hips, which the Irish Star reported as indicating injectables in that area were unlikely.

An AI image extrapolates from existing photographs and prompts and cannot determine what procedures, if any, Melania Trump has had. The result is a speculative visualisation of how she might look without cosmetic work, rather than a record of medical treatment.

The Estimated Cost Claim

After analysing the image, the Irish Star estimated that the facial changes it associated with possible cosmetic procedures, including a nose job, would have cost around $203,000 (€180,900 and £152,400). That figure is presented as an estimate rather than an itemised bill and is based on assumptions about procedures that Melania Trump has denied having.

The conversion uses recent market rates, with one US dollar worth roughly €0.89 and £0.75 on 20 October 2026.

Cosmetic surgery costs vary by surgeon, country, type of anaesthesia, aftercare and whether procedures are surgical or non-surgical.

Why the Story Has Traction

Melania Trump remains one of the most recognisable public figures in the world, as First Lady of the United States and wife of President Donald Trump. Her visibility means her appearance is a frequent subject of online discussion and comparison.

The AI image aligns with ongoing internet interest in celebrity ageing and cosmetic procedures, and has been widely shared and commented on across social platforms.

Melania's denial has been consistent. The image, however persuasive it may look, does not change that. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the claims about cosmetic procedures, so readers should treat the AI rendering and the cost estimate with caution.