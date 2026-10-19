Melania Trump has been shying away from the spotlight, with most of her public appearances not including her husband, US President Donald Trump. Many journalists have described her limited outings as a 'vanishing act'.

However, a PR expert claims that Melania's lack of visibility is a calculated move, saying she intentionally 'avoids publicity she doesn't control'.

PR Expert Claims Melania Prefers the Spotlight When It's Only on Her

Melania had been keeping a low profile since her second term as the First Lady of the United States, and it may be because she prefers it when the attention is primarily on her.

PR expert Sam Gauchier suggested that the First Lady disappearing for prolonged periods only to reappear and 'unveil a shiny new project' doesn't read as someone who doesn't like attention.

'The more I look at it, the less contradictory it feels. I don't think Melania avoids publicity. I think she avoids publicity she does not control,' Gauchier said.

The expert elaborated that Melania prefers occasions where she is the principal figure rather than a companion to her husband or in a supporting role in his presidency.

Gauchier took it a step further by pointing out that while Melania's apparent disinterest in showing up for an event might be interpreted as part of her role as first lady, this interpretation changes when the event is about her.

'She doesn't seem interested in showing up just because being first lady comes with a calendar of events, photo opportunities, and expectations. But put her name on a project and all of a sudden the cameras don't seem to bother her quite as much,' the expert explained.

She added that Melania's presence at the New York Stock Exchange and the launch of her projects are examples of the intentionality in her calendar.

'Melania is front and centre here; she's not just attending somebody else's event or standing beside Donald. She is the reason this specific room exists,' Gauchier noted.

Melania Risks Harming Her Image With Her Lack of Public Appearances

Melania's frequent absences have become the subject of many reports surrounding the first lady and her role in office, especially considering her lack of appearances alongside her husband, Donald Trump.

In July 2026, Melania was absent from Senator Lindsey Graham's funeral and the White House Correspondents' Dinner, leaving Trump alone at both events.

Gauchier previously told The Mirror US that Melania could be seen as 'a woman refusing to be part of the scene whenever her husband enters a room' and that missing a funeral makes her persona 'harder to defend'.

She added that 'making absence your signature' leaves Melania open to being painted in a negative light. Her supporters may see the choices as 'part of her image', while others may see the first lady as someone who 'only participates when she wants something'.

A Daily Beast analysis of the first lady's calendar in August found that she had been seen in public on just 38 days, an average of one appearance every six days.

She reportedly made only five public appearances from June to July, skipping several high-profile public events.

Her recorded activity was also limited, especially in comparison with previous first ladies such as Michelle Obama, who delivered 130 speeches in the same amount of time it took Melania to deliver 29.

The audit also revealed that 80% of Melania's appearances were in Washington, with one promoting her documentary, Melania, which reportedly earned $16.7 million (£12.5 million) against a $40 million (£30 million) budget.

Melania's Newest Project Is a Nationwide AI Competition for Schools

The first lady launched the 2027 Presidential Super Intelligence (SI) Challenge, inviting students, educators and schools throughout America to participate in the nationwide programme.

'America's next groundbreaking idea is already sitting in a classroom. We must give our children the knowledge, tools, and opportunities to bring those ideas to life,' Melania said.

The initiative followed the successful inaugural challenge, which engaged 20,000 students across all 50 US states. The challenge is intended to give students the opportunity to dream and develop solutions to real-world issues.

According to Melania, 'America's future security, prosperity, and global leadership depend on our next generation. Building on last year's success, the 2027 Presidential Super Intelligence Challenge will empower our children to lead the world.'