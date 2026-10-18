A US Air Force service member died after falling from the rafters of the Alamodome, San Antonio's indoor football stadium, during a pregame rappelling demonstration before the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) played the US Naval Academy on Saturday, 17 October.

The airman, assigned to Detachment 2 of the 6th Combat Training Squadron, received medical treatment on the field before being taken to a local hospital, where the service member died. Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada confirmed the death on Sunday. The airman's name has not been released.

The demonstration formed part of UTSA's annual Salute to Armed Forces and Veterans game. Four service members were scheduled to rappel from the stadium rafters to the playing surface before kick-off.

The Fall and the Emergency Response

One of the four service members descended rapidly and struck the turf. Medical personnel treated the airman at the stadium before the injured service member was carried away on a stretcher and taken to hospital.

The San Antonio Fire Department said the airman was transported as a Priority 1 patient, a designation indicating a life-threatening medical emergency.

The fall delayed kick-off by about 10 minutes. The game went ahead before an announced crowd of 23,297, with UTSA's Roadrunners beating Navy's Midshipmen 38–34.

The planned descent had been part of the university's annual tribute to military personnel and veterans. The Air Force has not publicly identified the cause of the fall.

The Air Force Unit Involved

The airman was assigned to Detachment 2 of the 6th Combat Training Squadron, an Air Force unit that trains Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) specialists.

These personnel work alongside Army and Marine Corps units to coordinate and direct air and artillery support from ground positions. Their role involves connecting ground forces with the aircraft and other fire support available to them.

The squadron is headquartered at Nellis Air Force Base, while Detachment 2 operates in the San Antonio area at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis.

Rappelling is a technique used in military training to descend from elevated positions using ropes. The airman's assignment to the squadron does not, by itself, establish whether the service member was a trainee, an instructor or serving in another role.

No findings establishing what caused the fall had been made public in the initial statements.

UTSA and the Air Force Respond

UTSA initially issued a statement expressing concern for the injured service member and those close to him.

'We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred at the start of tonight's game,' the university said. 'Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the soldier who was affected, his family and his military colleagues.'

The university also said it was activating wellbeing services for faculty, staff and students affected by the incident.

Following confirmation of the death, UTSA President Taylor Eighmy expressed condolences to the airman's family and fellow service members.

He thanked the San Antonio Fire Department's emergency medical personnel, team medical staff and trainers, Alamodome workers and university colleagues who assisted during the response.

Nellis Air Force Base said the incident was under investigation and that further information would be released as it became available.