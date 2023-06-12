The increasing prevalence of AI tools, such as ChatGPT, has sparked concerns about its potential takeover in various industries. However, industry leaders and experts offer differing perspectives on the impact of AI on the job market.

While some emphasise the benefits of automation, others recognise the need to address social issues during the transitional period. This article explores the multifaceted influence of AI on employment and the evolving nature of work.

Ben Goertzel, a renowned AI researcher and founder of SingularityNET, envisions a future where AI could potentially replace up to 80 per cent of human jobs. However, Goertzel views this as a benefit rather than a threat, believing that humans can find more meaningful pursuits than traditional work. While acknowledging the potential obsolescence of jobs, particularly those involving paperwork, Goertzel also acknowledges the social issues that may arise during the interim period of AI's advancement.

Arvind Krishna, CEO of tech giant IBM, views the rise of AI as a positive development, particularly in the realm of "clerical white-collar work". Krishna identifies fields like customer service, human resources, finance and healthcare as areas where automation is already prevalent. In these sectors, he highlights the potential for AI to streamline tasks, specifically mentioning the automation of regulatory work in healthcare and finance. Krishna's insights indicate that AI is not a distant prospect but an immediate force shaping the job market.

What are the public concerns?

A recent survey reveals that a majority of Britons believe government intervention is necessary to address the potential job displacement caused by AI. Almost half of the respondents expressed concerns that their jobs could be replaced by AI within a decade, prompting 63 per cent to call for government action. These survey findings illustrate the widespread apprehension surrounding AI's impact on employment and the desire for measures to mitigate its potential adverse effects.

BT, a prominent British telecommunications company, has announced plans to cut approximately 55,000 jobs by 2030, while simultaneously incorporating artificial intelligence tools. This move by BT underscores the potentially disruptive nature of AI in the job market. The company's decision highlights the need for organisations to adapt to emerging technologies, potentially leading to shifts in job roles and the demand for new skill sets.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, seeks to alleviate fears surrounding job loss due to the widespread adoption of AI. Altman asserts that AI tools, including ChatGPT, will not destroy job markets through automation.

Contrary to concerns raised by some graphic designers regarding AI art generators like Adobe Firefly, Altman rejects the notion that AI will render humans purposeless or jobless. During his global tour, Altman expressed confidence in AI's ability to enhance rather than replace human work, and he specifically dismissed concerns about AI's impact on the media industry.

The impact of AI on the job market is a complex topic that requires careful consideration. While there are differing perspectives on the extent of job displacement, it is crucial to recognise the potential benefits and challenges. AI has the capability to automate repetitive and paperwork-intensive tasks, freeing up human workers to engage in more creative and high-value activities. However, concerns arise regarding the societal consequences during the transitional phase when jobs are rapidly obsoleted by AI.

Industry leaders like Arvind Krishna and Sam Altman emphasise the positive aspects of AI, asserting its potential to automate repetitive tasks while creating opportunities for humans to engage in more meaningful work.

In contrast, experts like Ben Goertzel foresee a significant transformation in the job market but consider it a benefit rather than a threat. As AI continues to shape our world, addressing the social issues arising from job displacement and facilitating the reskilling and upskilling of the workforce become crucial to ensure a smooth transition into an AI-enabled future.