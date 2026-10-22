Ministry frontman Al Jourgensen is preparing to trade the stage for a farm in California, with the 68-year-old musician planning to become a goat herder after the industrial metal band's final album and farewell tour. In an interview published by Loudwire on 19 October 2026, Jourgensen confirmed that he intends to step away from the music industry after more than four decades, having already acquired around 20 goats and built a coyote-proof pen for them.

The musician's planned retirement marks the end of a career that helped shape industrial rock and metal, but he appears ready for a different kind of life. With Ministry's final studio album, Hate To Go (Take Out Or Delivery), due on 30 October 2026 and a farewell tour planned for 2027, Jourgensen says he is looking forward to a quieter existence away from the demands of performing and recording.

Why Al Jourgensen Wants To Leave Ministry Behind for Farm Life

In the interview with Full Metal Jackie, Jourgensen explained that his next chapter would involve tending to his goats near Calabasas rather than performing on stage. He wants to be recognised as a goat herder instead of a rock musician, describing the move as a long-standing personal goal.

Jourgensen said he plans to take his animals to a farm feed shop in Topanga, where he hopes to be known for his new occupation rather than his music career. He also made clear that he does not intend to pursue another musical project actively, although he left open the possibility of considering an unusual future opportunity, such as a film soundtrack.

The musician has already acquired fainting goats, which can temporarily stiffen and sometimes fall over when startled because of a hereditary condition known as myotonia congenita. Jourgensen joked about how their reaction could make rounding them up easier, although the animals do not actually lose consciousness when they experience these episodes.

'The goats I have are beautiful. They're fainting goats, so all you gotta do is yell at 'em, which makes roundup so easy. You just yell at 'em, and they fall over, and so you just pick 'em up with their legs sticking up in the air, and throw 'em in the truck, and bring 'em home. Work smarter, not harder,' Jourgensen said.

The Ministry Frontman Never Wanted To Be a Singer

Jourgensen's decision also reflects ambitions he had before becoming a prominent figure in industrial metal. At 68, he said he would rather pursue a quieter life than continue releasing records and touring, despite the longevity of his career.

He explained that his original ambition was to become a history professor, not a vocalist. After his demo recordings began selling, however, he found himself drawn into a music career that continued for approximately 45 years.

Jourgensen recalled auditioning numerous singers because he initially had no intention of taking the microphone himself. He had aspired to play guitar like Jimmy Page rather than occupy the frontman role associated with Robert Plant, but circumstances repeatedly brought him back to performing.

Reflecting on Ministry's impending conclusion, Jourgensen said: 'I just think that Ministry has run its course. And I'm glad it was here when it was here. But I have no regrets looking back on it and everything.'

How Ministry Became an Industrial Metal Pioneer

Founded in Chicago in 1981 by Jourgensen, Ministry initially explored synth-pop before evolving into one of the influential acts associated with industrial rock and industrial metal. Albums including The Land of Rape and Honey (1988), The Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Taste (1989) and Psalm 69: The Way to Succeed and the Way to Suck Eggs (1992) helped establish the band's reputation.

Jourgensen remained the group's central figure through multiple line-up changes, with collaborators including bassist and producer Paul Barker contributing to its defining sound. Ministry received six Grammy nominations over the years, including a 1993 nomination for Best Metal Performance for the track 'N.W.O.' from Psalm 69. Its aggressive musical style and politically charged material helped cement its standing in alternative and industrial metal.

Ministry's final studio album, Hate To Go (Take Out Or Delivery), is scheduled for release on 30 October 2026 through Cleopatra Records. Jourgensen has confirmed that the record will close the band's recording career, with a farewell tour planned to begin in April 2027.