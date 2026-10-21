Kid Rock has claimed that his support for President Donald Trump has cost him corporate deals and late-night television appearances, describing the professional fallout in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital as he discusses his faith-inspired album Halfway 2 Jesus.

The American rocker, born Robert James Ritchie, has publicly supported Trump and become more outspoken about politics. He told Fox News Digital that he expected opportunities to disappear when he took that path, but considers the freedom to express his views more valuable.

Kid Rock Links Trump Ties To Lost Opportunities

Kid Rock attributed the loss of corporate opportunities and television invitations to his relationship with Trump.

'My relationship with Trump, yeah, that cancelled all the, uh, any corporate deals coming my way. I don't really get invited to be part of, you know, things like the NFL or things like that ... all the shows that I was so friendly with over the years, from all the late-night talk shows to my friend Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon, I don't really get invited on there anymore,' he stated.

'But who's to say that won't change ... and I honestly, I don't care.'

He stated that he put his country before everything except his family and God. Although he accepted that this had affected his career, he described the consequences as 'no sweat off my back'.

For Kid Rock, Speaking Freely Matters More

The musician described the corporate demands of the music business as a necessary part of building his career. He expressed gratitude for those opportunities, while maintaining that the message he now wants to share matters more.

He also recalled feeling pressure to consider how his opinions might affect his prospects in entertainment.

'And years ago, when I went on this path to be more vocal and outspoken, I knew that stuff was going to go away. But man, let me tell you what freedom feels like,' he told Fox News Digital.

That freedom, he explained, meant expressing his views without worrying about radio stations, corporate deals or television bookings. His musical priorities now include Christian themes alongside high-energy rock.

In the foreword to Halfway 2 Jesus, he described the project as 'Positive messages and a full-on rock concert.'

Kid Rock and Eminem Retain Their Friendship

The album includes a collaboration with Eminem, whom Fox News Digital describes as his friend of nearly 40 years. Kid Rock recalled their relationship being tested by Eminem's criticism of Trump during a performance at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards.

He ultimately respected the rapper's right to express a different view.

'We differ politically and on other things, but we've stayed friends through it all,' Kid Rock wrote in the foreword. 'We hope that sets an example for people who've lost friends or stopped talking to family because they think differently.'

According to the Fox News Digital account, Kid Rock traced his deepening faith to the aftermath of conservative activist Charlie Kirk's assassination in September 2025.

He told the publication that he attended Kirk's memorial with his son and was moved by Kirk's widow, Erika, publicly forgiving the man accused of killing her husband. He described praying more and becoming more attentive to his faith afterwards.

The album nevertheless carries a professional risk he accepts.

'Before I even started this album, I made peace with the possibility that it could kill my career or take me to heights unknown. I'm content with either,' he wrote.