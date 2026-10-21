In an October 2026 interview with El Cuartel Del Metal, metal vocalist Roy Khan explained how modern audio gear supports performances of older songs in lower keys on his Latin American tour.

The former Kamelot singer, who now sings with Conception, is revisiting his earlier material on The Black Halo And Beyond tour. The tour features tracks from Kamelot's The Black Halo album alongside other songs from his career. In the interview, he outlined the adjustments involved in performing some of that material.

Metal Vocalist Roy Khan Adjusts to Older Material

Khan explained that the changes depend on the demands of individual songs. The adjustments involve lowering some numbers by one or two half steps, bringing them closer to the range in which he can now perform them.

'You can't really hear it,' Khan stated, according to Blabbermouth's transcription of the interview. 'What we do with the songs is we take some of them down one or two half steps, depending on how tricky they are for me to sing these days. And then it's like being back when my voice, my register, was a little bit higher.'

His explanation concerned the keys in which the songs are performed, rather than a claim that he can no longer sing high notes at all. Khan also described being able to reach very high passages, although with a different vocal quality.

Modern Audio Gear Supports the Metal Vocalist's Live Shows

For the accompanying instruments, Khan identified drop-tune pedals as the practical means of adapting the material. He contrasted the equipment available now with the tuning difficulties he described from the past.

'So, that's how we deal with it,' he continued. 'You have drop-tune pedals now that you can use on bass and guitars, and that's how it works. So a lot of the songs are not in the same key as back in the day. Which before was a problem because you couldn't really tune guitars and bass, let's say 20 years ago, in a way that wouldn't mud up the sound and make things sound ugly. But nowadays, the technology is so good that you can do that. Which is a big help. Otherwise, I would have had to structure the lines a little bit differently from what I used to do it.'

Khan presented the equipment as an alternative to restructuring the vocal lines, allowing the songs to be performed in lower keys. His account links the adjustment to both his current register and the sound of the guitars and bass.

How the Metal Vocalist Approaches New Recordings

The conversation also turned to whether those vocal changes affect his writing. Khan described continuing to test his limits in the studio, even as his preference for a slightly lower range has developed.

'I always like to push myself to the edge of what I can do on records,' he stated. 'On albums, I kind of like being on the edge of what I can do. And I haven't really gone for the really, really high stuff since way back with Conception.'

He cited Conception's 1997 album Flow as an example without exceptionally high vocals, tracing the end of that approach to In Your Multitude in 1995.

He added, 'Of course, there's a lot of people that will wanna hear me do the really high stuff still, which I can do, but I don't have that... It's more airy, it's more falsetto-like than what it was on the very first Conception records.'