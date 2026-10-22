Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain has revealed that he rejected an invitation to play golf with US President Donald Trump, before delivering a blistering attack on the president and his administration. The heavy metal legend, who lives in Florida, did not hold back when discussing Trump's leadership, declaring that the president and his 'cronies' should be put behind bars.

The 74-year-old musician made the remarks in an interview, published ahead of the 22 October release of his autobiography, Hello Boys and Girls. Despite insisting he is not particularly interested in politics, McBrain had plenty to say about Trump, the Epstein files controversy and the war in Iran.

Nicko McBrain Reveals His Response to Golf Invitation

McBrain revealed that a Republican friend had offered him the chance to join a round of golf with Trump, an invitation he immediately rejected.

'I was actually invited to go and play golf with him,' McBrain told The Telegraph. 'A friend of mine who's a massive Republican said, "Oh, do you want to come and play golf with us? With the president." And I said, "You f***ing what?"'

The drummer made clear that he had no intention of accepting the offer, recalling his response: 'No. No mate.'

According to McBrain's account, the invitation came through his friend rather than directly from Trump. He did not disclose when the proposed golf outing would have taken place.

Both men have strong connections to Florida, where McBrain resides and Trump owns his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.

Drummer Attacks Trump's 'Narcissism'

Although McBrain described himself as 'not politically inclined,' he acknowledged having strong opinions about the US president.

'I'm not amused by the narcissism, and all this kerfuffle about the Epstein files and whatnot, and especially the debauched war that he's put on Iran,' he said.

His remarks brought together several contentious issues surrounding Trump's administration, including the handling of documents connected to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and US military involvement in Iran.

McBrain did not elaborate on specific allegations concerning the Epstein files during the quoted exchange. His comments reflected his personal assessment of Trump's leadership rather than any findings of criminal wrongdoing.

Nicko McBrain Says Trump, Hegseth Should Be Jailed

McBrain's criticism extended beyond Trump to Pete Hegseth, whom he singled out while discussing the administration.

'And this Pete Hegseth business, oh he's going to be put in prison,' the drummer said.

He then delivered his strongest condemnation of the president and his political allies.

'My last word on Trump and his bunch of cronies is, they should be put in jail.'

McBrain did not identify specific criminal charges or provide evidence supporting his demand for imprisonment. His statements were expressions of political opposition, not claims that any court had established criminal liability.

Iron Maiden Confirms 2027 North American Tour

McBrain's remarks emerged as Iron Maiden announced plans to return to North America in 2027, reversing an earlier decision to take a break from live performances.

The newly announced tour will begin on 14 April in Tacoma and conclude on 16 May in Ocean City, with Bullet for My Valentine and The Raven Age joining as special guests. Bassist Steve Harris explained that the band had enjoyed its recent performances across the United States and Canada so much that its members decided to extend their touring plans.

The additional dates will focus particularly on the north-western and south-eastern regions that the band previously missed.