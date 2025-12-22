Alex Honnold is preparing to push the limits of human nerve and athleticism once again, this time far from the safety of natural rock faces and high above a bustling Asian metropolis.

The world-famous climber has announced plans to attempt a ropeless ascent of Taipei 101 in Taiwan, one of the tallest skyscrapers on Earth, with the entire climb set to be broadcast live on Netflix. Standing at nearly 1,700 feet and stretching 101 stories into the sky, the former world's tallest building will become the stage for what Honnold has described as the most ambitious urban climb of his career.

The announcement was made via a post on X, where Honnold confirmed he will attempt the climb on 23 January for a Netflix event titled Skyscraper Live.

A Terrifying Challenge Unlike Any Other

Honnold said scaling Taipei 101 represents a completely new level of difficulty compared with his previous urban ascents. Unlike natural rock faces, modern skyscrapers are not designed to be climbed, offering fewer natural holds and unpredictable architectural obstacles.

The sheer height of the building also adds a psychological dimension that even Honnold admits sets this challenge apart. Promotional material for the event highlights the danger with the stark tagline '101 stories to climb. No ropes,' underscoring the unforgiving nature of a single mistake.

The broadcast is confirmed to begin at 8:00 p.m. ET and 5:00 p.m. PT, with full production coverage following Honnold's ascent in real time.

From Yosemite Legend to Urban Daredevil

Dexerto highlighted that Honnold became a household name in 2017 after completing a ropeless climb of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, a feat long considered impossible. The ascent was later documented in the Oscar-winning film Free Solo, cementing his reputation as one of the boldest athletes in modern sport.

Since then, Honnold has continued to take on high-profile projects, though he has largely avoided climbs of this scale in dense urban environments.

While his reputation was built on natural rock, he has occasionally tested himself on city structures, including Paris' Tour Montparnasse in 2019 and San Francisco's Salesforce Tower. Even so, Taipei 101 towers far above anything he has previously attempted in a city setting.

Why He Wants to Conquer Taipei 101

Taipei 101 is not just tall. It is an architectural icon and a symbol of modern engineering in Taiwan. Completed in 2004, it held the title of the world's tallest building for several years and remains one of the most recognisable skyscrapers globally.

At nearly 1,700 feet, the building dwarfs most urban structures Honnold has climbed before, making this attempt his tallest urban ascent by a significant margin.

Honnold has said the building has been a long-term goal, describing the climb as the ultimate test of focus, endurance, and mental control.

Taking a High Risk for a Global Audience

Unlike previous climbs captured after the fact, this attempt will unfold live, leaving no room for editing or second chances.

For Netflix, the event marks a bold step into live extreme sports broadcasting. For Honnold, it is another moment that could redefine the limits of what humans dare to do at dizzying heights.

Millions will be watching as he takes his first steps off the ground, knowing that every move could make history.