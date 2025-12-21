Tylor Chase was one of the child stars in the hit American TV series Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide that aired on Nickelodeon from 2004 to 2007. He played the role of the bubbly Martin Qwerly in the sitcom. But now, a heartbreaking viral video has revealed that Chase was found homeless in California.

From the spotlight to the sidewalks, he is now unrecognisable. His situation is a tragic example of the 'child star syndrome'. His sad plight came to light recently after he was filmed, and the footage immediately went viral on different social media platforms. This sparked a discussion about the lack of support for young actors and actresses once the camera stops rolling.

The Viral Video That Shook Fans and Hollywood

The sight of Chase reduced to a life on the streets and looking unkempt went viral, sparking a nationwide discussion about mental health and the urgent need for a better support system for former child stars.

At 36, the vibrant, fast-talking energy of his Martin Qwerly character has vanished. In his place now stands a man weathered by hardship, leaving fans and viewers in a state of collective shock at the unrecognisable figure captured in the clip.

@sweetafros Tylor Chase, who played Martin on Ned’s Declassified, has been spotted homeless in California 💔 ♬ original sound - sweetafros

The footage captured the former Nickelodeon star on a pavement in Riverside, California, surrounded by pieces of clothing and other belongings. Appearing hauntingly gaunt with long, matted hair, Chase wore tattered, oversized garments. At one point, he was visibly clutching his waistband to keep his pants from falling as he spoke to the person recording his video.

'Soul-Crushing' Reunion With Co-Stars



The video is a painful watch for the public, but for those who once shared a set or a friendship with Chase, the images are nothing short of devastating. And it was not just the former actor's physical state that made many people feel upset but his obvious disorientation too.

Hollywood, especially his Ned's Declassified co-stars, reacted swiftly after watching the footage. In particular, it was reported that Daniel Curtis Lee travelled to Riverside to find his old friend. After locating Chase, Lee said their reunion was 'soul-crushing.' He shared that although Chase still recognised him, their conversation was short and awkward, but said, 'All I could do was tell him that I love him.'

Other cast members, Lindsay Shaw and Devon Werkheiser, used their platforms to speak out for Chase. They reminded everyone to show their friend kindness and compassion rather than just watch him and being curious about his struggles.

Family Suspends GoFundMe, Reveals Bipolar Disorder Battle



In an immediate outpouring of support, fans launched a GoFundMe to provide Chase with food and housing. However, the fundraising campaign was quickly suspended at the request of his family. His mother, Paula, explained that Tylor has long battled bipolar disorder and frequently struggles to stay on his medication. This combination makes his path to recovery much more complex than a simple financial fix, according to Decider.

The family said that while they are grateful for the help, giving cash directly to someone who is confused or having a mental health crisis can actually be dangerous. They believe Tylor needs doctors, a safe place to stay, and long-term medical care, and not just a quick cash gift.