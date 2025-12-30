Alex Jones has publicly declared 'war' on conservative commentator Candace Owens, unleashing a barrage of accusations that she is backed by the 'deep state', the Democratic Party, and the intelligence agencies, the CIA and MI6.

The explosive remarks, delivered during a recent broadcast, mark a sharp escalation in rhetoric and have fuelled an intense online reaction across political media spaces.

Jones Escalates Rhetoric With 'War' Language

In a clip posted by @YaakovRenewed, an account with roughly 12,100 followers, that has amassed more than 548,000 views and nearly 900 shares, Jones framed the dispute as a personal and ideological reckoning, telling listeners he was prepared for a sustained confrontation.

He said he had previously trusted Owens but now believed he had 'dropped the ball' by failing to investigate her sooner. He apologised to his audience for that lapse and characterised her as a 'globalist agent', language that signalled a decisive break rather than a routine disagreement.

The use of the word 'war' was not figurative. Jones challenged critics and supporters of Owens alike, saying that threats and attempts to intimidate him had only hardened his resolve.

He portrayed the moment as a turning point and urged opponents to 'get ready', language that intensified concern about the direction of the clash.

Alex Jones declares WAR on Candace Owens and those who support her:



Alex claims Candace works for the deep state, the Democratic Party, the CIA, and MI6! pic.twitter.com/lJ8XqnnkQx — FromConvict2Conservative (@YaakovRenewed) December 29, 2025

Allegations Involving Intelligence Agencies and Political Parties

Central to Jones' claims was the assertion that Owens works with, or is supported by, shadowy power structures he referred to collectively as the 'deep state'.

He went further by naming the Democratic Party and two intelligence agencies, the CIA and Britain's MI6, as being 'behind her'.

Jones did not present evidence to substantiate these allegations. His statements were framed as personal conclusions drawn from what he described as a pattern of behaviour rather than documented proof.

No official response has been issued by any of the organisations named, and there is no publicly available information supporting Jones' claims.

References to Doxxing and Retaliation

In his remarks, Jones also referenced doxxing and online attacks, suggesting he was prepared to withstand and respond to them.

He claimed that pressure tactics used against him had only escalated the situation, likening the moment to an awakening rather than a deterrent.

Such language has drawn attention because it moves beyond ideological critique into the territory of personal confrontation.

Media analysts note that invoking retaliation and naming intelligence agencies represents a significant escalation compared with previous disputes within the same political ecosystem.

Why This Feud Stands Out

Public disagreements among high-profile conservative figures are not uncommon, but this episode differs in tone and scope.

By alleging foreign and domestic intelligence involvement, Jones expanded the narrative beyond a personal falling-out into a sweeping conspiracy framework.

The explicit admission that he once trusted Owens, followed by a complete reversal, adds to the intensity of the story. It suggests a fracture that Jones himself has framed as irreversible, rather than a disagreement that might fade with time.

Reaction and Current Status

At the time of writing, Owens has not issued a public response to Jones' statements. Social media reaction has been swift and polarised, with supporters on both sides amplifying clips and excerpts from the broadcast.

The episode continues to trend online as audiences search for clarity on what prompted the sudden escalation and whether further statements will follow.

For now, the claims remain unverified allegations made by Jones, with no corroborating evidence or official comment from those named.