Earlier, 3I/ATLAS was being rumoured to be an alien spaceship that might be heading to probe Earth, now that it has flown by Earth, it is being allegedly implied that its target might be the sun. The interstellar visitor known as comet 3I/ATLAS has once again caught the attention of space enthusiasts and conspiracy theorists.

A viral social media post says that this enigmatic object is behaving in ways previously unseen in cometary science, with so called 'wobbling jets' appearing to point in the direction of the Sun. This obviously could imply a lot of things, including shocking theories that the object may not be a natural comet at all but something far more mysterious and maybe even alien.

In truth, yes, 3I/ATLAS has revealed unusual features that actually intrigued astronomers, but can this new theory actually be explained by science?

What the Viral Theory Says About 3I/Atlas

Let's first understand the main point here. The viral post says that 3I/ATLAS is defying conventional comet behaviour by producing jets that seem to wobble and point toward the Sun. According to the tweet that has gotten thousands of views, these jets come from a rare 'anti-tail' that actually appears to face the solar direction rather than away from it as we typically expect for comet tails.

Moreover, the Twitter account describes astronomers being 'stunned' by this phenomenon, saying that it is something never seen before and even hinting that it may rewrite what we know about interstellar objects. The post goes on to describe observations of jet structures extending up to a million kilometres and wobbling on a strict rhythm every 7 hours and 45 minutes.

🚨ALIEN COMET 3I/ATLAS ALERT🚨



⚠️Alien Comet 3I/ATLAS Does the Impossible — Wobbling Jets Point Toward the Sun☄️



😱Astronomers are witnessing something never seen before. Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, a visitor from another star system, has revealed mysterious wobbling jets… pic.twitter.com/SY9HwdpAXY — 3I/ATLAS updates (@Defence12543) December 27, 2025

Furthermore, it also says that new tracking enabled scientists to deduce the rotation period of the comet's nucleus and that these jets act like 'cosmic beacons', exposing the internal physics of a body formed around a completely different sun. The theory here frames the comet as a 'cosmic messenger' giving us a new look from another star system, and ends with a very ominous line that it is headed out of the solar system after a recent Earth flyby, leaving more questions than answers. The implication the original post allegedly makes is that this behaviour is completely unexplained and possibly even alien.

Fact Checking the Claims About 3I/ATLAS

Now comes the alien conspiracy ending science because when we look at verified scientific reporting and peer-reviewed papers, a very different and fully natural explanation comes out for the behaviour of 3I/ATLAS. First and foremost, this object is confirmed as an interstellar comet, officially designated C/2025 N1, and is only the third such object known to have passed through our solar system. Its hyperbolic trajectory makes clear that it originated outside our stellar neighbourhood before shortly visiting our system and now heading back into deep space. Astronomers have stressed that while parts of its activity are unusual, they are still explainable within the realm of comet physics.

Moreover, the so called sun facing anti-tail that the viral post mentions is a well understood optical effect. Anti-tails can appear to point towards the Sun due to the geometry of dust particles viewed from Earth, rather than being a physical tail pointing inward. This is not a proof of intelligent alien control or some propulsion system, but a perspective effect that has been observed in other comets too. Researchers have described the anti-tail in 3I/ATLAS as rare but completely consistent with our understanding of how dust behaves when illuminated and pushed by solar radiation and solar wind.

Furthermore, the 'wobbling jets' talked about in the viral tweet are also being studied and reported in the scientific press, but these are not inexplicable or alien. Astronomers tracking the comet over dozens of nights found rotating, non-uniform jets of gas and dust that change direction as the comet nucleus rotates. Such rotation modulated jet activity has been reportedly documented in other comets originating within our solar system, so while 3I/ATLAS offers the first detailed view of this phenomenon in an interstellar visitor, it does not imply a supernatural occurrence.

Also, space agencies around the world, including NASA and the European Space Agency, have hence ruled out the idea that 3I/ATLAS is an alien spacecraft or some form of artificial probe.