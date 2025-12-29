For decades, whispers of flying saucers, secret crashes, and hidden truths were brushed aside as science fiction.

Now, those claims are being made openly by former government insiders, sitting senators, and intelligence officials, all speaking through a new documentary that is sending shockwaves far beyond the UFO fringe.

Why Hollywood Switched to Government Secrets

Appearing on Dave Rubin's show, filmmaker Dan Farah claims the United States government has known about non-human intelligence for over 80 years and has been quietly retrieving and reverse-engineering alien technology while the public was kept in the dark.

Dan Farah is not a fringe conspiracy figure. He spent two decades producing mainstream Hollywood films, including the Steven Spielberg blockbuster Ready Player One. His move into the UFO world was not driven by spectacle, he insists, but by frustration.

Farah told Rubin he wanted to make the film he always wished existed. A documentary that did not rely on speculation or internet rumours but instead featured only people with direct knowledge gained through official government work. He said these individuals were legally allowed to speak about certain information but had long been discouraged through threats to their careers and reputations.

According to Farah, many officials were unwilling to come forward alone. The fear of ridicule and retaliation kept them silent. His solution was simple. Bring them together. Strength in numbers, he said, offered protection. Once that idea spread quietly through military and intelligence circles, participation grew significantly.

Claims of UFO Crashes and Non-Human Bodies

The most explosive allegation in the documentary is that UFO crashes are not a myth but a historical reality. Farah claims interviewees describe incidents dating back to the 1940s, including the famous Roswell case, where unidentified craft crashed and were recovered by secret government teams.

In some cases, Farah says, the crashes involved non-human bodies. These beings, described as intelligent life not originating from Earth, were allegedly deceased at the recovery sites. He stressed that no classified material was shown to him, but interviewees stated on camera that the classified evidence they have seen would remove all doubt.

Farah acknowledged public scepticism. He argued that in an age of artificial intelligence and advanced visual effects, even clear footage would be dismissed. Instead, he said, the strongest evidence today is credibility. People with security clearances, long careers, and reputations to protect choosing to speak publicly.

Reverse Engineering and a Global Technology Race

Beyond the question of alien life, the documentary focuses heavily on technology. Farah claims the US and rival nations have spent decades attempting to reverse engineer recovered craft.

The alleged technology, he says, can outperform anything currently known to science. Officials warn it could revolutionise energy production and space travel. But it could also be weaponised. One intelligence source compared the situation to the nuclear arms race, only far more dangerous.

Farah said the United States, China and Russia are now locked in a high stakes race to understand this technology first. Whoever succeeds could gain an overwhelming strategic advantage. That urgency, he argues, is one reason secrecy has endured for so long.

Why Public Disclosure May Be Close

Farah believes the era of silence is ending. He pointed to growing public interest and bipartisan concern, noting that politicians from opposing parties appear in his film supporting transparency.

He said public awareness is rising rapidly and predicted that a sitting US president may eventually confirm the existence of non-human intelligence. Such an announcement, he argued, would eclipse every historical revelation.

The documentary, The Age of Disclosure, has already become one of the most watched documentaries online, suggesting the public appetite for answers is stronger than ever.

Whether viewers accept the claims or not, one thing is clear. Conversations once dismissed as fantasy are now being driven by people who once worked at the heart of government power. And that alone marks a profound shift.