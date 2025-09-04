The explosion of AI apps in recent years has left many users juggling multiple subscriptions just to keep up. From writing assistants to image generators and research copilots, it can feel overwhelming. Thankfully, a new wave of all-in-one AI tools is changing the game, offering everything in a single, affordable platform.

Here are the top five AI tools that replace a dozen apps, with Mammouth securing the number one spot.

1.

Mammouth – All the Best AI Models in One Place

Mammouth is a breakthrough platform that combines the most powerful AI models into a single interface. For less than £10 per month, users gain access to Claude, GPT, Gemini, Mistral, Llama, Grok, DeepSeek, Perplexity, Flux, Midjourney, and Recraft. Instead of managing multiple logins and subscriptions, Mammouth centralises everything.

Key features that set Mammouth apart:

Reprompting: Compare how different models respond to the same query.

Custom Mammouths & Projects: Create personalised AI setups tailored to your workflow.

Deep Research via Perplexity:Ideal for academic work, market research, or fact-checking.

Document & Image Analysis: Upload CVs, PDFs, or images and let leading LLMs do the work.

Voice Chat with GPT: Hold natural conversations using speech.

Strict Privacy: GDPR-compliant, zero data retention, hosted in Germany.

With constant updates ensuring access to the latest model versions, Mammouth delivers unbeatable value. If you've ever wanted a single subscription to replace all your AI tools, this is it.

2.

Notion AI – Productivity Meets Intelligence

Notion has long been a favourite for note-taking and team collaboration, but its AI assistant takes it further. Notion AI can summarise long documents, draft emails, and generate content directly within your workspace.

For teams already using Notion, the integrated AI tools are a natural extension, helping streamline workflows without switching apps. However, it is less flexible than Mammouth, since you're limited to Notion's ecosystem.

3.

Copy.ai – Marketing Made Simple

For marketers and entrepreneurs, Copy.ai remains one of the best tools for generating ads, blog posts, and email campaigns. Its templates make it easy to produce polished copy without creative block.

While Copy.ai is excellent for content marketing, it doesn't offer the wide model variety that Mammouth provides. It's a specialist tool, great for businesses, but less versatile for research, coding, or design.

4.

Jasper – The Business AI Suite

Jasper focuses on enterprise users, providing brand voice consistency across all generated content. Its AI assistant integrates with major platforms like Google Docs and HubSpot, making it ideal for scaling teams.

The downside? Pricing. Jasper costs significantly more than Mammouth or Copy.ai. For companies prioritising brand alignment, though, Jasper is a solid investment.

5.

Perplexity AI – Deep Research Simplified

Perplexity AI has quickly become a favourite for research-driven tasks. It delivers answers with linked sources, allowing users to dive deeper. Students, journalists, and analysts particularly value its accuracy and transparency.

Interestingly, Mammouth already integrates Perplexity's Deep Research, giving you the same benefits alongside other LLMs. This makes Mammouth more cost-effective if you want research plus creative tools.

Why Mammouth Leads the Pack

What sets Mammouth apart is its breadth of models and flexibility. While other tools specialise in productivity, marketing, or research, Mammouth does it all. By bundling Claude, GPT, Gemini, Llama, and even image generators like Midjourney, it replaces at least a dozen individual apps.

For under £10 per month, Mammouth isn't just an affordable choice, it's the smartest one for users who don't want to compromise.

Final Thoughts

All-in-one AI platforms are reshaping how we work, study, and create. While Notion AI, Copy.ai, Jasper, and Perplexity each shine in their niche, Mammouth delivers the most complete solution, covering writing, research, design, and productivity with unrivalled model access.