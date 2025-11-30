Black Friday, the annual shopping event that takes place after Thanksgiving, has become a significant highlight of customer enthusiasm in the United States. Traditionally marked by long queues and early morning rushes, the event has evolved with technology that shifts much of the action online.

Shoppers hunt for the year's best deals across electronics, fashion, toys, and home appliances, often facing crowded stores or navigating a complex web of online offers. In 2025, the growing influence of artificial intelligence (AI) became a defining feature of the shopping experience. It also helped consumers make more informed choices despite rising prices.

Online Spending Hits Record High — Thanks to AI

Black Friday has become not only a test of consumer endurance but also a showcase for technological innovation. Retailers increasingly rely on AI-driven platforms to anticipate demand, recommend products, and personalise offers, while shoppers leverage digital tools to avoid missing out on deals.

This year, American consumers spent an impressive $11.8 billion (£8.9 billion) online on Black Friday. This shows a 9.1 per cent increase from 2024, according to Adobe Analytics, which tracks over 1 trillion US retail site visits. AI tools have been recognised for their ability to assist shoppers in swiftly locating the best deals, allowing them to avoid lengthy queues and bustling retail stores.

Salesforce reported slightly higher figures, estimating $18 billion (£13 billion) in US online spending, with luxury apparel and accessories among the most popular categories. However, rising prices led to shoppers purchasing fewer items per transaction, as discount rates remained flat compared to the previous year.

How AI Helps Shoppers Despite Rising Prices

AI was a game-changer for shoppers this year. Tools such as Walmart's Sparky and Amazon's Rufus, alongside large language models (LLMs), helped consumers spot deals and compare prices efficiently.

Traffic to retail sites powered by AI has seen a remarkable increase of 805 per cent compared to the previous year, highlighting the growing reliance on digital assistants to manage sales in the face of stricter budgets. Mobile apps and browser extensions that offer real-time alerts became increasingly popular, allowing users to secure deals before stocks ran out.

The said tech tools have demonstrated significant value as inflation and tariffs have boosted the prices of non-essential items, leading consumers to adopt a more selective and strategic approach when buying things.

Popular products this year included LEGO sets, Pokémon cards, gaming consoles, Apple AirPods, and KitchenAid mixers, highlighting both nostalgia-driven buying and tech-focused trends.

Looking Ahead: Cyber Monday and the Holiday Season

As Black Friday sets the tone for the holiday season, all eyes are now on Cyber Monday, which is known as the largest day for online shopping annually.

Adobe's projected spending is set to hit $14.2 billion (£10.7 billion), reflecting a 6.3 per cent increase from the previous year. Analysts expect AI to continue shaping online shopping and helping consumers make informed choices amid complicated promotions and fluctuating prices.

In a retail landscape increasingly driven by technology, AI is more than a convenience. It has become a vital tool for maximising value, helping US shoppers navigate deals and stretch budgets during the holiday season.

With both Black Friday and Cyber Monday now dominated by digital experiences, retailers are likely to further invest in AI-driven analytics, chatbots, and personalisation engines to capture consumer attention and drive sales. The 2025 season demonstrates that technology and smart consumer behaviour are now inseparable elements of holiday shopping.