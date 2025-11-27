A groundbreaking report from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) reveals that 12% of the US workforce's tasks could be automated by AI, signalling a significant economic shift.

However, a separate report by JB.com highlights a crucial point: a core set of human skills remains completely irreplaceable in some countries.

AI's US Labour Market Impact

A new report from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has concluded that artificial intelligence (AI) is already capable of taking over tasks equivalent to 11.7% of the US workforce.

This finding was reached using the Iceberg Index, a labour-simulation instrument developed by MIT in collaboration with Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL).

The research estimated that the increasing deployment of AI could affect $1.2 trillion (£0.91 trillion) in earnings within the finance, healthcare, and professional services industries.

The Iceberg Index, which assesses a job's likelihood of automation, indicates that AI technology has the cognitive and technical ability to manage a wide variety of duties across numerous fields, not just the technology industry.

The Line Between Automation and Human Talent

The simulation modelled the interactions and overlaps between AI's capabilities and over 150 million US employees across nearly 1,000 distinct jobs. Prasanna Balaprakash, director at ORNL and co-leader of the investigation, was quoted by CNBC as saying: 'Basically, we are creating a digital twin for the US labour market.'

The investigators clarified that the index did not offer precise forecasts of when or where employment would decline; rather, it illustrated the capacity of current AI technology.

The goal is to enable government officials and legislators to examine hypothetical situations when allocating actual funding for programmes focused on retraining and upskilling.

While the MIT research clearly outlines AI's current capabilities in the US, a separate analysis shifts the focus internationally, highlighting the irreplaceable "soft power" skills that protect certain nations from full automation.

The Global Edge: Where Human Skills Remain Essential

By 2030, AI is projected to replace tasks equivalent to 300 million full-time jobs worldwide. A new report by the digital entertainment platform JB sought to pinpoint the nations where human 'soft power' is least susceptible to displacement by this surge in automation.

The investigation looked at several key metrics, including: the Human Development Index, which assesses life span, schooling, and wealth; the Global Talent Competitiveness Index, which rates a nation's capacity to bring in and keep talented personnel; the Innovation Index, which gauges support for new technologies, research, and ingenuity; and the Global Soft Power Index, which captures diplomatic efforts, cultural sway, and shared values.

The researchers also counted the Nobel and Oscar winners in each territory. Combining these elements produced a Human Soft Power Score for every country, identifying those places where human influence and originality are most likely to remain resilient against AI automation. And here is the previous text block with this new heading incorporated:

Nations Where AI Can't Replicate Human Soft Power

1. United States of America

The United States takes the top spot among countries where AI systems are least able to displace human soft power. It currently boasts the highest Global Soft Power Index score of 79, demonstrating its strong commercial deals and robust diplomatic ties worldwide.

Furthermore, Americans have been awarded 428 Nobel Prizes—over three times as many as any other nation—cementing the country's dominance in scientific discovery.

2. Switzerland

Switzerland secures second place in this ranking, with a Soft Power Reliance Score of 83. The country is a world leader in innovation, backed by its 20,000 scientists. With a global talent competitiveness score of 79, Switzerland distinguishes itself by having high wages and a robust employment sector that draws skilled professionals from across the globe.

3. The United Kingdom

In third place, the United Kingdom follows closely with a score of 80. The country maintains a robust scientific base, supported by 98,000 researchers and 143 Nobel Prizes, putting it second only to the US in this regard. Also, the nation ranks second in the Global Soft Power Index with a score of 72, clearly demonstrating its influence on the world stage.

4. Germany

Germany comes in fourth, with its scientific community having received 115 Nobel Prizes, placing it third globally.

With a Human Development Index of 0.96, the nation demonstrates excellent educational standards and a thriving job market, equipping its citizens to adapt to shifts driven by AI. The country also ranks among the top in the Global Soft Power Index, with a score of 70, a testament to its worldwide impact.

5. France

France ranks fifth among nations excelling in human soft power beyond AI, with a score of 74. With 12 Oscar wins, the highest count worldwide, the country is notable for its artistic ingenuity. The nation's Soft Power Index is 67, reflecting its impact on Europe's political landscape.

6. Sweden

Sweden is listed sixth, with a score of 73. It shares a Human Development Index of 0.96 with Germany, offering substantial employment and learning opportunities for its population. Sweden is second only to Switzerland in innovation and is recognised globally for its pioneering digital technologies.

7. Denmark

Denmark ranks seventh in the ranking of countries where human soft power remains essential. Like Switzerland, it possesses the second-highest talent competitiveness index at 77, drawing proficient workers with high wages and a thriving employment sector. With four Oscar victories, Denmark matches Germany's record for cinematic accomplishments.

8. Japan

Japan is eighth, registering an average IQ score of 106, among the highest globally, alongside a scientific base of 41,000 researchers.

The nation has collected 31 Nobel Prizes, underlining its established history of scientific excellence. The country also ranks third globally in soft power, with a score of 71, demonstrating its commitment to strengthening international relations.

9. Canada

Canada secures the ninth spot with a score of 67. The country's talent competitiveness index of 70 points to a vibrant employment market and strong pay, comparable to the US. Supported by 61,000 active researchers and a Human Development Index of 0.94, Canada boasts a highly educated workforce and effective programmes for adult learners.

10. The Netherlands

The Netherlands completes the top ten nations where human soft power is irreplaceable, achieving a score of 66. The population has an average IQ of 100, and with a Human Development Index of 0.96, the Netherlands offers one of the finest educational frameworks worldwide.

JB's Take: The Enduring Value of Human Insight

A spokesperson from JB shared their thoughts on the findings: 'AI can enhance efficiency, but it cannot replace what makes nations truly influential: their culture, creativity, and human insight. Countries that invest in education, leadership, and the arts preserve their uniqueness and turn human potential into lasting global impact.'

'In a world increasingly shaped by technology, it is this blend of talent, values, and innovation that ensures enduring influence and meaningful progress,' the spokesperson added.