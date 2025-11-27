A Philadelphia-based technology company has struck a licensing agreement with the World Boxing Council to deploy ultrasonic tracking technology across global boxing broadcasts, raising questions about consent and privacy as the system reaches viewers in more than 170 countries.

Datavault AI announced the software licensing deal this week, which will embed its patented ADIO ultrasonic engagement technology into WBC championship events throughout 2025 and 2026. The company and the WBC will split revenue generated through the technology on a 50-50 basis.

ADIO transmits inaudible ultrasonic signals through broadcasts, which can be detected by smartphones and other devices with microphone access. The technology converts fan participation into verified data objects that Datavault describes as 'authenticated engagement', carrying measurable commercial value.

Privacy Concerns Mount Over Silent Tracking

Ultrasonic cross-device tracking technology uses high-frequency tones emitted by advertisements, billboards, web pages, and broadcasts that the human ear cannot perceive, but applications with device microphone access can detect. The European Parliament has identified this technology as enabling tracking of locations, behaviour, and devices without users being aware.

In March 2016, the Federal Trade Commission issued warning letters to app developers using ultrasonic tracking software, informing them that they must ask for users' permission to access microphones, disclose what data would be collected, and how it would be used. Researchers have found 234 Android apps that have the ability to pick up ultrasonic tones without the user's knowledge.

Datavault's announcement does not detail specific consent mechanisms or opt-out procedures for the WBC deployment.

Commercial Ambitions Behind Ultrasonic Push

Datavault projects that if just 10 per cent of a 40-million-viewer audience engaged through ADIO signals, the result would be roughly four million authenticated interactions, with industry benchmarks suggesting authenticated sports-fan engagements are commonly valued in the single-digit to double-digit-dollar range per transaction.

The Canelo Álvarez versus Terence Crawford event in September 2025 drew 41 million viewers on Netflix, making it the most-viewed men's championship boxing match this century. The scale offers Datavault access to one of the world's largest live-event ecosystems.

'The WBC's global footprint makes it a powerful partner for our ADIO and Information Data Exchange platforms,' said Nathaniel Bradley, Datavault's chief executive. WBC President Mauricio Sulaimán said the collaboration 'strengthens how we reach, understand, and engage our global audience'.

Regulatory Uncertainty Across Jurisdictions

The European Parliament has called for a consent framework to protect users from undetected profiling and targeting through ultrasonic device tracking, noting that the technology poses serious privacy threats.

Under the EU's General Data Protection Regulation and ePrivacy Directive, tracking technologies that access or store data on users' devices typically require explicit consent. Similar requirements exist under California's Consumer Privacy Rights Act.

In New South Wales and Western Australia, it is unlawful to record or monitor private conversations without all parties' express consent, though enforcement varies across Australia's state laws.

Market Response and Industry Implications

Datavault AI (NASDAQ: DVLT) shares closed at £1.67 ($2.21) on Tuesday, November 25, one day before the November 26 announcement—down 3.7 per cent in early market reaction. WBC events reach over 170 countries via global broadcast partners, amplifying ADIO's reach.​

The partnership accelerates Datavault's push into major sports as verified engagement demand surges. This deal tests if 'track without consent' ultrasonic tech can scale commercially amid FTC warnings, EU GDPR mandates, and CCPA requirements.

Consent management across global jurisdictions remains unresolved, positioning the WBC deployment as a critical test case for privacy versus innovation in silent tracking technology.