Bill Gates has issued a bold forecast for the future, warning that artificial intelligence (AI) may soon dominate the workplace as it becomes more powerful than ever. He said that this will also change the way people work, and they may only need to report to their jobs for two or three days.

The co-founder of Microsoft believes AI will replace many human jobs and reshape industries within the next decade because machines will fill in for humans in 'most things.' According to the Daily Express US, Gates divulged his prediction when he appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in March.

Get Ready for A Future Where AI Could Handle Most Jobs

The 70-year-old tech mogul explained that because the capabilities of AI are growing every day, human intelligence and labour may no longer be needed in most tasks in the near future. He explained that advanced AI systems will take over everything from routine office work to medical diagnostics, customer service, and education.

'It's kind of profound because it solves all of these specific problems, like we don't have enough doctors or mental health professionals, but it brings with it so much change,' Gates told Fallon. 'What will jobs be like? Should we just work 2 or 3 days per week? So I love the way it'll drive innovation forward, but I think it's a little bit unknown whether we will be able to shape it.'

He added that AI's rapid growth will make it capable of performing a wide range of human tasks, and this shift could lead to a new kind of economy being mostly led by machines. But there is one advantage for this - since artificial intelligence will handle most routine tasks, humans can focus more on creativity, relationships, and innovation.

New Era: Reduced Work Week for Humans - From Five Days to Two

In Gates' view, AI could make work so productive that people might finally say goodbye to the five-day work week. He believes machines will advance to a point where efficiency and productivity are so greatly amplified that people will only need to work a limited number of days each week and still maintain the same productivity levels as the traditional five-day schedule.

Gates noted that while the move toward complete automation will be a gradual process, the transition could realistically happen within the next 10 to 15 years. 'We'll need to rethink what work means when machines can do almost everything better than we can,' he said.

Benefits of Having AI At Work and Possible Challenges

With AI and automation, a shorter workweek will mean better work-life balance for most people. Levels of stress will significantly decrease, and working individuals will have more freedom to do other things. Employees are also likely to have better output because they feel high levels of satisfaction in the workplace and are well-rested throughout the week.

However, Gates also cautioned that this technological shift comes with significant downsides. A major concern, he noted, is the potential for widespread job displacement as AI systems replace human workers. The transition could further widen the gap between tech-savvy professionals and those in sectors more vulnerable to automation, such as retail, logistics, and manufacturing.