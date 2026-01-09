The digital hunt for transparency has taken a sharp turn as private citizens attempt to unmask the federal officer involved in a fatal encounter on Wednesday. Renee Nicole Good was shot dead inside her car by an ICE official whose face was covered by what appeared to be a piece of cloth or mask.

The anonymity of the agent responsible has become a focal point of intense online scrutiny. A flurry of unverified images is now circulating across various platforms, challenging the government's efforts to keep the officer's identity hidden from the public.

Jonathan Ross's Images

The officer who shot Good was identified as Jonathan Ross, but his name wasn't enough to appease the public, who believed he murdered the woman who was only trying to flee from them. Digital sleuths did their best to unmask Ross and reveal his face.

One netizen took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared photos of Ross from the incident and a snap of him without the mask. 'The MURDERER Unmasked,' the caption read.

Another X user shared three photos of Ross without any covering on his face. Shayan Sardarizadeh, a senior journalist at BBC Verify, however, noted that all the images of the ICE agent without face covering were 'AI manipulated and fake.'

A number of users are using AI to unmask an ICE agent who allegedly shot Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis today.



All of these images are AI manipulated and fake. There's currently no visual evidence of the ICE agent removing his face covering at the scene. pic.twitter.com/M0YVM1WaX1 — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) January 8, 2026

'There's currently no visual evidence of the ICE agent removing his face covering at the scene,' Sardarizadeh added.

Meanwhile, another user shared a different photo claiming that it was Ross without the mask. The snap was taken from a Facebook profile named 'Jonathan Ross.'

Based on the discussion, they found Ross's account after his mum updated her profile picture to a 'fallen angel.' However, his account is private.

The momentum of this digital exposure reflects a growing lack of trust in official narratives regarding police and federal shootings. Many users contend that the public has a right to know the face of the man who discharged his weapon in a residential area.

However, the public should know that the images circulating online are AI-generated and those that are not remain unverified.

Renee Nicole Good Shooting

The shooting occurred during a high-tension enforcement action on Wednesday in Minneapolis. The encounter left Renee Nicole Good dead in her vehicle.

Witnesses reported that the engagement was brief but violent, with the masked officer firing multiple rounds into the SUV. Because his face was hidden, the immediate identification of the shooter was impossible for those standing just feet away from the scene.

According to witnesses, Good was not trying to run over the ICE officers and was only trying to drive away. So, they were shocked when they saw the masked officer opening fire at her.

Following the incident, the officer, who was identified as Ross, was seen walking away from the scene.

Political Shielding Collides With Growing Demands For Public Justice

As the public calls for justice for Good's passing, Donald Trump has publicly supported the officer, characterising the event as a necessary act of self-defence against a perceived threat. He has frequently referred to the incident in the broader context of border security and the need for tough law enforcement.

According to Trump in a post on Truth Social, the video from the Minneapolis, Minnesota, encounter was 'a horrible thing to watch.' He added that the woman was 'resisting' and 'then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE officer.'

Trump added that it was 'hard to believe' the officer was 'alive.' The ICE officer was reportedly 'recovering in the hospital.'

Witnesses, however, argued with Trump's statement, claiming that Good never intended to run over the officers based on the video. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara also said in an interview that only one person was injured and it was Good.