Amy Schumer has formally filed for divorce from her husband, Chris Fischer, bringing a legal end to their seven-year marriage. The filing comes just weeks before the couple's eighth wedding anniversary.

The move, made in a New York court on Tuesday, 6 January 2026, finalises a separation that Schumer announced in December. Despite the legal step, sources close to the couple insist the split remains 'amicable,' with their focus now shifting to co-parenting their son and a new chapter of 'self-care' for the actress.

Schumer Maintains Split is 'All Love'

Even with a legal filing in process, Schumer maintains that her family is doing well. A source close to the couple described the split as 'all love' and completely 'cohesive,' suggesting the decision to part ways was reached with mutual respect and without ongoing animosity.

Moreover, Schumer emphasised that despite the split, she and Fischer still share a deep affection for one another and remain dedicated to an 'unbreakable' family bond. Moving forward, their priority now shifts to co-parenting, with both parents committed to co-parenting their six-year-old son, Gene, in a supportive and loving environment.

'We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son,' Schumer wrote on her IG. 'We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time.'

'Lost Its Spark': The Reason Behind the Separation

The couple's journey began with a whirlwind romance, ending in a surprise wedding in 2018 after only a few months of dating.

While Schumer has said that she and Fischer still love each other, she has denied that their split was related to her recent weight loss or her husband's autism spectrum disorder. Instead, insiders suggest the pair simply drifted apart as their personal priorities changed. Sources told US Magazine last month that the pair's marriage 'lost its spark,' noting that there was no big fight or scandal but the split 'just happened slowly over time.'

It was added that new career goals also caused Amy and Chris to drift apart without realising it. They especially pointed to Amy's growing career opportunities in Hollywood, as project offers increase and other opportunities open up for her. After becoming a mother in 2019, the actress slowed her professional pace, but she is now determined to reclaim her career momentum, with her role in the Hulu series 'Kinda Pregnant' signalling a renewed focus on major projects.

A 'Year of Self-Care'

In a recent social media post, Schumer mentioned that she will also focus on self-love and self-care in 2026. By turning the page on her marriage, Schumer is stepping into what she has framed as a journey of self-discovery. Her 'year of self-care' is a promise to put her own health and her role as a mother at the forefront of her life as she moves forward.

''This year is about self-care and self-love. No makeup. No filter. Let's all appreciate our health, our families, our friends, and have the best year of our lives,' she wrote in a post. 'Moving forward with no regrets. Just love.'