Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross are the latest long-term Hollywood couple to announce their breakup. They have been together for almost a decade and have now confirmed their separation before 2025 comes to a close.

The 69-year-old actor and director and his partner revealed in a joint statement that they have actually been living separate lives for a year, ending their nine-year relationship quietly and out of the public eye.

Why Mel and Rosalind Called It Quits

The pair are known to be very private, especially when it comes to their relationship and family life. But this week, they opened up to reveal they have broken up and admitted they have actually been living separate lives for a year now. Through an exclusive joint statement, the couple hinted at an amicable separation. They added that they will continue to co-parent their 8-year-old son, Lars, and make sure he grows up with the best parents.

'Although it's sad to end this chapter in our lives, we are blessed with a beautiful son and will continue to be the best parents possible,' Gibson and Ross told People in an exclusive joint statement.

While celebrity breakups in Hollywood are most commonly fuelled by scandals or public drama, Gibson and Ross parted ways as their relationship simply reached a natural conclusion. Insiders suggest that the pair did not fight—there was no conflict, but they just came to the realisation that they had already grown apart as a couple. Their 34-year age gap may have also played a role but it would have been last on the list.

New Career Paths

It was mentioned that another reason why Gibson and Ross separated was due to their changed goals regarding their respective careers and personal lives. This may be especially true since the latter is young and navigating through varying career paths. And right now, in her prime, she is focusing on her own creative professional life.

For the veteran actor, even at 69, he is still actively working on films. In fact, he is in the middle of shooting 'The Resurrection of the Christ,' which was described as his most ambitious project in this latter period of his career. The multi-part movie was slated for release in 2027 with Gibson producing, co-writing, and directing.

Facing Crisis Together Despite Drifting Apart

Earlier this year, wildfires swept through Los Angeles and unfortunately, the couple's home was one of those luxury homes that was devoured by the raging blaze. Gibson and Ross had already split up privately. Still, they displayed their remaining bond at that time of crisis. The actor was also away on business when it happened, but he made sure his former partner and their son were safe.

Meanwhile, Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross remain committed to co-parenting their eight-year-old son, Lars, the youngest of the actor's nine children. Gibson's large family also includes a 16-year-old daughter, Lucia, from his relationship with Oksana Grigorieva, and seven adult children from his marriage to Robyn Moore and they are: Hannah, 45, Christian, 43, Edward, 43, William, 40, Louis, 37, Milo, 35, and Thomas, 26.