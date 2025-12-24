Andrea Preti's personal life has surged into the global spotlight after the Italian actor and producer married American tennis icon Venus Williams for the second time, with their latest ceremony taking place in Florida recently.

Andrea and Venus had already wed in Italy months earlier, making their decision to celebrate twice a talking point across sport and entertainment.

The weddings, held in two countries and months apart, have drawn attention not just to Venus but also to Preti himself, whose journey from a childhood split between Denmark and Italy to a creative career in film tells a story worth knowing.

With an estimated net worth of $1.5 million, he brings his own accomplishments to a partnership now defined by shared milestones across continents.

Andrea Preti Marries Venus Williams Twice

Andrea Preti and Venus Williams were first married on 18 September 2025 in Ischia, Italy. The ceremony reflected their shared ties to Europe and marked a significant step after their engagement earlier that year.

Williams later explained why the couple chose to marry again.

'We had this dream to do our wedding in Italy, but we didn't have enough time to do the paperwork — because I'm a foreigner, it can take about eight months. So we decided to have a second wedding,' said the tennis legend.

Their second ceremony took place on 19 December 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. The location was chosen to honour Williams' roots in the state, where she trained for much of her tennis career. The week-long celebration was organised by Jennifer Zabinski of JZ Events and included a yacht outing, a bridal shower and a dinner at the Miami members' club Sopra.

Reflecting on the celebrations, Williams said: 'They always say weddings go so fast, and they do... We were singing, dancing, gossiping, and just enjoying each other.'

Before the larger celebration, the couple also completed a courthouse ceremony. Preti described the moment as deeply personal, saying: 'For me, the courthouse ceremony was very unique, emotional, and deep. It was the second-best day of my life.'

Fun Facts About Andrea Preti

Before becoming widely known through his marriage to Venus Williams, Andrea Preti had already built an international career. His background spans several countries and creative fields.

Andrea's Net Worth Compared to Venus

Andrea Preti's estimated net worth in 2025 stands at around $1.5 million (£1.11 million). His income comes from acting, modelling and work as a writer, director and producer.

By contrast, Venus Williams has an estimated net worth of $65 million (£48.11 million), built through prize money, endorsements and business ventures including V Starr Interiors and EleVen activewear.

A Childhood Across Europe

Andrea was born in Denmark in 1988 and spent his early years there before moving to Italy as a teenager. In May 2024, he reflected on returning to Denmark, writing on Instagram: 'No one can understand how much I missed you... And how much I miss being here.'

A Career in Film and Television

After starting as a model, Andrea trained at the Susan Batson Academy in New York City.

He went on to write, direct and star in the 2014 film One More Day, appeared in the Italian series A Professor, and featured in films such as Temptation and Girls to Buy. He has also worked as a producer, including on My Beloved Enemy.

How Andrea and Venus Met

Andrea and Venus were first linked in July 2024 after being seen together on a boat in Nerano, Italy. Their relationship largely stayed out of the public eye, though they appeared together during fashion events in Milan and Rome.

The couple became engaged on 31 January 2025 in Tuscany. Venus confirmed the engagement later that year during a post-match interview, saying: 'My fiancé is here and he really encouraged me to keep playing.'

She later added that Andrea's support helped her push through demanding moments in her tennis comeback.

From a discreet meeting in Italy to two weddings across continents, their relationship has developed steadily, culminating in a partnership now marked by shared milestones both personal and public.