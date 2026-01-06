The global political map got a violent shake-up after the US moved on Venezuela so unexpectedly. It's left heads of state everywhere in a tough spot, forcing them to wrestle with the heavy precedent of forcibly removing a foreign leader.

While the international community debates the legality of the move, controversial influencer Andrew Tate has offered a radical endorsement of the strategy. He is now calling for a massive expansion of US dominance that includes seizing allied nations and territories under a doctrine he terms 'efficient imperialism'.

Andrew Tate Demands 'Efficient Imperialism' and Invasion of Mexico

Tate did not mince words regarding the recent capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. In a viral clip, the polarising figure advocated for a swift, aggressive foreign policy. He argued that the US should utilise its military superiority to extract wealth immediately from other nations. Tate's vision of foreign policy relies heavily on speed and overwhelming force rather than diplomacy.

'I am for efficient imperialism. Send the Blackhawks in, kidnap one guy, in and out, 45 minutes, get trillions. Bro, let's take all of it,' Tate declared. His comments suggest a desire for the US to abandon traditional statecraft entirely.

'I Wish America Would Just Invade Europe'

His proposal extended far beyond the current situation in South America. Andrew Tate urged the administration to turn its sights on other nations, specifically mentioning Colombia, Mexico, and even European territories. He expressed confusion over why these regions remain autonomous when the US possesses the power to subjugate them.

'Let's take Colombia. Let's take Mexico. Let's take all of Europe. Bro, I wish America would just invade Europe. Take Greenland... Why are we leaving South America to these f-----g South Americans, these f-----g Mexicans?' he asked.

He justified this by suggesting international law is a myth and only violence dictates authority. Tate also injected racial commentary into his argument, suggesting the US should take everything while 'a few white guys left' remain the 'most competent'.

Fallout From the Venezuela Operation

The commentary comes amidst the fallout from the operation that detained Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. Both face severe charges involving narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, and weapons offences. Following a surprise attack, the couple appeared in a New York courtroom to plead not guilty to all charges. Maduro claimed he had been 'kidnapped' and 'captured' from his residence in Caracas.

With Maduro detained, the Venezuelan Supreme Court declared that Vice President Delcy Rodríguez would assume leadership. However, President Trump has issued a stark warning regarding her cooperation with the US, which he claims is now 'in charge' of the country. He noted that failure to align with US interests would result in severe consequences for the interim leader.

'If she doesn't do what's right, she is going to pay a very big price, probably bigger than Maduro,' Trump told Atlantic News. While Trump has not spoken to Rodríguez directly, he confirmed through intermediaries that she is currently cooperating.

The operation has sparked significant backlash and protests. Demonstrators have gathered to demand Maduro's release, holding signs reading 'Release Maduro right now!' and 'Hands off Venezuela's oil, hands off Venezuela's soil!'

Rae Lee, the current chair of Seattle Against War, told NBC News that 'US intervention and foreign wars' must cease immediately. Lee also highlighted the plight of Venezuelans fleeing sanctions, who are reportedly getting 'kidnapped' during ICE raids.

The military strike has worried UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who believes these actions may violate international laws. Judge Alvin Hellerstein scheduled the next hearing in Maduro's case for 17 March 2026.