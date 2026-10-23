Six years after pledging to help President Donald Trump 'drain the swamp', GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna faces questions over her husband's disclosed stake in a drone company linked to businesses that have received about $37 million in Pentagon-related awards, according to Mother Jones reporting.

During her 2020 campaign for Florida's 13th Congressional District, Luna wrote on Twitter, 'Our country needs fighters right now & elected officials that will not cave to the mob.' On 2 December 2025, Luna filed a discharge petition seeking to bring legislation banning members of Congress, their spouses, and dependent children from owning or trading individual stocks to a House vote. 'Americans deserve a Congress that works for them, not for special interests or personal portfolios,' she said in a press release.

A 10% Stake and Federal Awards

According to Rep. Anna Paulina Luna's 2025 annual financial disclosure, filed on 15 May 2026, her husband, Andrew Gamberzky, holds a 10% interest in Nokturnal AI, a subsidiary of defence company OKSI. The filing values the interest at between $1 and $1,000.

Government records cited by Mother Jones list several awards associated with OKSI Ventures, including a $46,222 Air Force purchase order for a small unmanned aircraft system. A separate federal acquisition record links OKSI Ventures to a consortium award valued at more than $9.2 million. The record describes a two-phase arrangement but does not establish how much the company ultimately received.

In February 2026, Nokturnal AI was among the companies invited to compete in the Pentagon's first Gauntlet under its $1 billion Drone Dominance programme, which aims to accelerate procurement of low-cost, one-way attack drones. Participation in the competition does not, by itself, establish that a company received a contract.

Trump's Drone Push and a $28 Million Award

Luna voted for President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill in July 2025. She also supported the House's fiscal 2026 defence appropriations bill, which included $400 million for the Pentagon's Accelerate the Procurement and Fielding of Innovative Technologies (APFIT) programme.

A government award record dated 9 July 2026 lists OKSI Ventures as the recipient of a $28 million award described as 'Unruly follow on production OT.' Nokturnal AI describes Unruly as a long-range, one-way attack drone with an 11-foot carbon-fibre wingspan and what the company calls 'state-of-the-art autonomy.' It says the system combines extended endurance with computer-vision-aided precision.

Five days later, on 14 July, the Department of War announced a $31 million APFIT selection for the Unruly Portable, One-Way Attack Unmanned Aerial System for US Special Operations Command. The announcement did not identify the vendor and does not independently establish that Nokturnal AI received the selection.

What the Contracts Mean for Luna

Kedric Payne, vice president of the pro-democracy Campaign Legal Center, said the key ethical question is 'whether Rep. Luna is using her official position to benefit her husband's financial interest.' He said proving a violation would 'require evidence of specific action Rep. Luna took to benefit this specific company, such as lobbying an agency to award contracts to the company.'

The available reporting does not establish that Luna intervened to secure the awards. Mother Jones reported that Luna did not respond to questions about her husband's ownership stake or any financial benefits it may have generated.