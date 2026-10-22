Rep. Ilhan Omar turned to supporters for donations in a social‑media video within days of federal agents searching her Washington, D.C., home on 12 October, while accusing President Donald Trump and his administration of trying to intimidate her ahead of the midterm elections. She did not mention the search in the video, CBS Minnesota reported.

The timing of the search and the fundraising appeal, alongside Omar's wider criticism of the administration, links the two events in coverage. The video itself did not name the search or any investigation. Knewz describes the clip as a TikTok video and calls it her first video since the search.

CBS links to an Instagram post, so available reporting does not establish whether the same clip appeared on both platforms.

In the video, Omar thanked supporters who had donated and asked them to continue. CBS reported that she thanked people for $5 (about €4.45 and £3.75), $10 (about €8.90 and £7.50) or $20 (about €17.80 and £15).

She described the period ahead as 'a very expensive and challenging time'. The currency conversions are approximate, using a 22 October rate of about €0.89 and £0.75 per dollar.

Ilhan Omar's Appeal and the Search Have Separate Timelines

The home search took place on 12 October. The Justice Department said Homeland Security Investigations agents executed a judge‑authorised search warrant as part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation.

That confirms the warrant was authorised. It does not establish that Omar committed wrongdoing.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, it concerns immigration paperwork from Omar's childhood, completed by her late father. The sources said investigators were examining potential false statements and immigration fraud.

Those are allegations under investigation, not findings of fact. The Justice Department statement referenced in coverage did not publicly detail the case.

Omar had already commented on the search before the later video. Reports said she wrote on X that the operation was an attempt to target political enemies and said, 'I will not be silenced.'

Her office also said she had done nothing wrong. The video was not her first public response, even if Knewz's description of it as her first video since the search is accurate.

The same reports said Omar began fundraising on the day agents searched her home. Supporters gathered in Minneapolis hours after the search, according to one outlet. That places the appeal within the broader timeline, but does not change what she said in the later video.

In the clip, Omar accused Trump and his administration of trying to intimidate her and others before the midterms. She did not say the donation request was for legal costs or identify a separate legal fund.

What Ilhan Omar and the Administration Have Said

The two sides have offered different accounts. Omar's office said she had done nothing wrong, while the congresswoman described the search as an attempt to target political opponents. Trump told reporters he had nothing to do with the search, according to subsequent coverage.

The judge‑authorised warrant establishes that investigators obtained court approval to search the property. It does not prove the allegations being examined, explain the evidence presented to the judge or settle Omar's claim of political intimidation.

The material cited in those reports does not include the warrant itself. Omar said she would continue campaigning before the midterms and urged supporters to keep contributing. The video offered no detailed account of the investigation. She did not identify the donation request as funding for legal costs or announce a separate legal fund.