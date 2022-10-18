Ex-NFL player Antonio Dennard was shot and killed outside Legends nightclub in Muhlenberg Township, Pennsylvania, USA over the weekend. The ex-cornerback last played in the league for the Green Bay Packers.

The 32-year-old was involved in a shooting early Sunday morning, and was rushed to local hospital where he was pronounced dead. According to TMZ Sports, the Berks County Coroner's Office informed them that Dennard was pronounced dead at 3.15 a.m. at Reading Hospital.

The ex-NFL player's death has been ruled a homicide by local police with an investigation underway to find those involved in the shooting. An autopsy for the former cornerback has been scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 18 - with the coroner's office yet to release an official statement.

Dennard was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2012 as a free agent out of Langston University in 2012 but was waived later that year. He then had a short stint with the New York Giants before joining the Packers' practice squad.

Working on gathering more info following a weekend shooting at Legends in Muhlenberg Township. Coroners office says the victim is 32-year old former @NFL player Antonio Dennard. @packers @jaguars @69News pic.twitter.com/HfEMRaQZez — Tom Rader (@TomRaderTV) October 17, 2022

WFMZ new anchor Jaciel Cordoba has indicated that the shooting incident that took Dennard's life was due to a domestic dispute, but the actual reason remains unclear. A number of tributes came in for the former Langston University player after his death.

One former LU colleague wrote: "I'll remember everything you taught me, what a great mentor, friend, & coach. You inspired so many around you "LU BOYS 4 LIFE" Antonio Dennard."

Dennard's death, meanwhile, was not the only one the NFL is currently mourning. Two other ex-NFL players also passing away in the last 20 days. Another Packer, Tyrone Davis, also died just a week ago with the actual cause of death yet to be revealed.

The 50-year-old's passing was revealed via an obituary made public by a funeral home in Virginia. The former tight end's passing was later confirmed when his former teammate Earl Dotson wrote: "Rest in paradise teammate. This good man Tyrone Davis fought beside me on the NFL Green Bay Packers for years. Brother forever."

Gavin Escobar, a former Dallas Cowboys tight end, was the other casualty. The 31-year-old passed away after an apparent rock climbing incident in California. He was drafted by the Dallas franchise in 2013 and spent four seasons with them, recording eight touchdowns.

According to TMZ, officials received a report of two injured rock climbers at Tahquitz Rock in Idyllwild. When the officers made it to the scene, they reported that both the victims had died with one among them being identified as Escobar.