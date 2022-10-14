It was an all-around bad day for the Los Angeles Rams fans on Sunday. It was not just their team that got beaten by the Dallas Cowboys, but some of their fans also received a beating from their Dallas counterparts in the parking lot of the SoFi Stadium.

The reigning Super Bowl champions were humbled 22-10 by the Cowboys, who have started the season with a 4-1 record. The Rams, who are currently 2-3, had no response to their rivals at the SoFi Stadium on Sunday, with quarterback Matthew Stafford completing just 28 of 42 attempts for 308 yards.

While Sean McVey's team were getting beaten on the field, Rams fans were getting thrashed outside by Dallas supporters. A video captured both sets of fans involved in a brawl in the parking lot of the SoFi Stadium before focusing on one Rams fan getting pummelled.

As the fight ensued, a fan wearing a number 88 jersey can be seen throwing a massive right hook at a Rams supporter in a Cooper Kupp jersey, knocking him to the ground. He did not stop there, and continued his assault until he was pulled away by other fans at the scene.

The Kupp fan was not the only Rams supporter to be laid flat on the ground, as another fight broke out inside the Sofi Stadium. A fan wearing a Stafford jersey can be seen fighting a Dallas die-hard donning a Ezekiel Elliot top, as by-standers tried to pull them apart.

The Stafford backer came up short yet again, as he was laid flat on his backside before his attacker was pulled away. The former can be seen staggering to his feet and walking away from the scene, in what was an all-around poor day for the Rams at home.

Amid the poor start to their title defence, the Rams are continuing to pursue free agent Odell Beckham Jr. with the wide receiver assessing multiple offers. The former Cleveland Browns star wants to return to the SoFi Stadium where he won a Super Bowl ring last year, but labelled their offer "lowest of low" in a recent tweet.

Rams head coach McVey responded to Beckham Jr's tweet to reveal that the franchise is planning at least one more offer to try and convince him to return to Los Angeles.