The COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted the travel industry, resulting in a loss of one billion international tourist arrivals and a 60% drop in global passenger numbers compared to 2019, according to research by Alexia Anagnostopoulos and Jan Fehr in the Journal of Travel Medicine. However, as restrictions have lifted, there has been a significant increase in the number of people working abroad. An International Workspace Group (IWG) report indicates that 57% of employees would only consider jobs that offer "work from anywhere" flexibility.

Here, we explore some of the most coveted jobs that allow individuals to work while travelling, providing both lucrative salaries and the opportunity to see the world.

1. Pilot/Flight Attendant

A pilot or flight attendant career is a classic choice for those who love to travel. Pilots earn between $100,000 and $180,000 annually, enjoying numerous travel benefits and discounted flights. Becoming a pilot requires significant training and certification, but the rewards include seeing new destinations regularly and enjoying layovers in various cities. Flight attendants also benefit from significant travel perks, such as free or discounted flights, hotel stays, and meal allowances. At the same time, low-cost airlines may offer less, mid-range to luxury airlines pay flight attendants between $25,000 and $80,000 annually.

2. Entertainer

Working as a cruise ship performer is an excellent way to combine a passion for entertainment with travel. Cruise ships employ a range of performers, including musicians, vocalists, and dancers. Performers can travel to various destinations while entertaining guests on board. According to Glassdoor, a vocalist on a cruise ship can earn between $4,000 and $5,000 per month, all while enjoying the amenities and travel opportunities the cruise line provides. This job also offers the chance to meet people from diverse cultures and backgrounds.

3. English Teacher

Teaching English abroad is a popular option for those who enjoy immersing themselves in new cultures. With a short online TEFL (Teaching English as a Foreign Language) course, travellers can qualify to teach English in numerous countries. Asia and the Middle East offer the highest salaries for English teachers, with potential earnings of up to $5,000 per month, depending on experience and location. English teachers often benefit from free housing, paid airfare, and other perks, making this career financially rewarding and culturally enriching.

4. Event Organiser

Event organisers are responsible for coordinating everything from food service to venue logistics for various events, conventions, and meetings. This role often involves travel to different locations to oversee events. Event organisers earn around $50,000 annually, making it a viable career for those who enjoy planning and travel. The job requires excellent organisational skills and the ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously, but it offers the excitement of working in different environments and meeting new people.

5. Wildlife Biologist

Wildlife biologists spend much time researching in diverse and often remote locations. While a PhD is usually required, this career can take you to unique places tourists rarely see. Wildlife biologists earn approximately $60,500 annually, offering both a fulfilling and adventurous career path). Their work often involves studying animal behaviour, tracking wildlife populations, and contributing to conservation efforts, making it an ideal job for those passionate about the environment.

6. Translator

Translators and interpreters can leverage their language skills to work internationally. The Bureau of Labour Statistics reported that the average annual salary for translators and interpreters was $57,090 in 2023. Those working in specialised fields such as government or scientific services may earn higher salaries. Translators often work remotely, allowing them to live in different countries and experience new cultures while utilising their linguistic expertise.

7. Scuba Instructor

For those passionate about diving, becoming a scuba instructor is a fantastic way to travel and work. Instructors can earn a fixed salary or be paid based on the dive length or number of students. Earnings range from $500 to $6,000 monthly, depending on the location and employer. Scuba instructors can work in the world's most beautiful underwater environments, from tropical reefs to marine reserves.

8. Travel Writer

Travel writing is highly competitive, but successful travel writers can earn six-figure incomes. Establishing a solid personal brand can lead to offers for sponsored trips and complimentary hotel stays. While the earnings can vary widely, the potential for combining a passion for writing with travel is significant. Travel writers often get to explore new destinations, review hotels and restaurants, and share their experiences with a broad audience, making it an exciting and rewarding career.

The demand for flexible work arrangements that allow travel is rising. Whether through traditional roles like pilots and flight attendants or more niche careers such as wildlife biologists and scuba instructors, there are numerous opportunities for those looking to see the world while earning a living. The key is finding a role that aligns with your professional skills and passion for travel.