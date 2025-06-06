Once considered a transformative force in the world of premium travel rewards, the Capital One Venture X credit card is now facing growing scrutiny as the bank prepares to remove key benefits that previously distinguished it from rivals.

From February 2026, a major update to Capital One lounge access rules will make it more difficult and more expensive for cardholders to enjoy travel privileges that were once standard.

At the centre of the controversy is the decision to end complimentary guest access for both Capital One Lounges and the Priority Pass network. Cardholders who were previously able to bring companions without additional charges will now need to pay $45 (£33) per guest for entry to Capital One Lounges, and $35 (£26) per guest for access to Priority Pass lounges.

Children aged between 2 and 17 will be charged reduced fees, while those under the age of two will continue to enter free of charge.

The biggest sting? Authorised users, who previously enjoyed the same perks as the primary account holder, will no longer be granted complimentary lounge access unless they are added for an additional annual fee of $125 (£92). Critics say that it moves chips away from Venture X's core value.

Why Is Capital One Making These Changes?

The announcement, initially reported by The Points Guy, has triggered considerable backlash across the travel community. Many frequent flyers had regarded the Venture X as a high-value alternative to premium cards such as American Express Platinum and Chase Sapphire Reserve.

Capital One claims the new lounge access restrictions are aimed at reducing overcrowding and improving the customer experience. However, industry experts suggest that rising demand, particularly following the resurgence of travel after the COVID-19 pandemic, has led many credit card issuers to rethink their approach to complimentary benefits.

How Venture X Compares with Amex and Chase

The Capital One Venture X lounge access changes follow similar moves by other major issuers. In 2023, American Express introduced similar limits and stopped offering complimentary guest access at Centurion Lounges to most Platinum cardholders unless they spent at least $75,000 (around £55,000) annually. Chase has also introduced quiet cutbacks to its Priority Pass access.

Still, Venture X stood out for its family-friendly policy. With a £300-equivalent annual fee and up to four authorised users allowed at no extra cost, it offered serious value—until now.

Customer Reactions to the Capital One Changes

Reactions from cardholders have been overwhelmingly negative. Across social media platforms such as Reddit and X (formerly Twitter), customers have expressed disappointment and frustration. Many feel that Capital One is eroding the features that once made the Venture X credit card attractive.

Despite the backlash, the bank maintains that the updates are necessary in order to provide a more elevated experience within its growing lounge portfolio. Capital One has recently opened lounges in Dallas Fort Worth and Washington DC, with additional sites planned in Denver and Las Vegas.

Who Still Gains from the Capital One Venture X Credit Card?

Primary Venture X cardholders will retain access to lounges for themselves, but bringing guests or adding authorised users now comes at an extra cost. Alternatively, cardholders can unlock complimentary guest access by spending $75,000 (£55,000) annually, a threshold unlikely to be met by most casual travellers.

'This might benefit the road warriors,' said Becky Pokora, a travel strategist at Upgraded Points, 'but it leaves the average cardholder wondering whether the Venture X still justifies its place in their wallet.

What's Next for Capital One's Premium Card Strategy?

The fallout could reshape how consumers view Capital One's presence in the premium space. The card entered the market in 2021 with fanfare, promising lower fees and competitive perks—an antidote to pricier incumbents. However, as benefits narrow, so does the gap between Venture X and its high-end rivals.

For now, the card still offers annual travel credits, generous points earning on travel and dining, and airport security perks. But for many, the magic was in the lounge. And it's that door, quite literally, that's now beginning to close.