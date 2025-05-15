British holidaymakers are facing a summer of travel disruption as confusion over post-Brexit passport regulations leaves many stranded at airports, with airlines turning away up to six passengers daily for seemingly valid documents.

The chaos stems from stricter rules introduced after leaving the EU, requiring UK passports to be less than 10 years old when entering Schengen zone countries—a catch that's catching out even seasoned travellers with months of validity remaining.

Ruined Trip to Denmark and Inconsistencies With Rules

According to Your Europe, there are currently 29 countries that are part of the Schengen area with countries like France, Portugal, Sweden or Norway forming part of the zone.

The main objective of this zone is to allow free movement amongst travellers coming from this countries, sharing the same policies when it comes to their border including the less than 10-years old rule, which could leave a Briton with more than 3-months of validity in their passport without the opportunity to travel amongst these countries.

Despite the clarity of the rules, The Guardian was contacted by a British artist to complain about the inconsistency of the Schengen area policies. The artist was supposed to fly from London Gatwick to Copenhagen with Norwegian Airlines, but was quickly turned by the airline staff due to her passport being issued more than 9-years and 9-months ago, not 10-years.

The anonymous artist complained to the staff, alleging that the permitted time was 10-years and that she was in compliance with all Schengen area rules, but was dismissed by Norwegian telling her that they are just following the rules imposed by Denmark, which according to the Scandinavian Airline are 'currently unclear.'

After the incident, the artist had to have an emergency passport renewal in Glasgow due to not having any available dates in London, having to buy a new flight to Scotland and a replacement flight to Copenhagen as she had to attend the Copenhagen Film Festival to present her projects.

The artist stated 'this was a significant opportunity for me to present and pitch my films, as a result, I missed two full days of the festival and incurred personal losses of about £700.' Even making a formal complaint towards the airline looking for reimbursement of her losses, although they are waiting for advice from Norwegian and Sweden police to resolve this matter.

In response to the artists claims, the airline said to The Guardian, 'We regret the disruption to our passengers due to inconsistent interpretation of Schengen passport rules by the Nordic countries.'

'As an airline, we must comply with local border control directives which are currently unclear. We have urged the authorities to provide clear, unified guidance to airlines, in order to prevent further passenger issues and avoid penalties for our company.'

Finally, a handler for Norwegian Airlines told The Independent 'I'm turning away six people a day for out-of-date passports'. In one occasion he even turned away a family that had arranged a surprise trip for a birthday, although he did not say it proudly.

Summer Holiday Warning

Travel experts are urging Britons to check their passport dates carefully before booking summer holidays. Even documents with several months of validity remaining could prove problematic if they were issued more than a decade ago.

The confusion has prompted calls for clearer guidance from both UK and EU authorities to prevent further travel chaos during peak summer season. Until then, travellers are advised to renew passports well in advance if they're approaching the 10-year threshold, regardless of remaining validity.

For many families already struggling with post-pandemic financial pressures, the additional cost of emergency passport renewals and replacement flights represents yet another unwelcome expense in what should be a relaxing break abroad.