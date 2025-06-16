A pilot of a hot air balloon was killed and 19 tourists injured after a sudden change of wind interfered with the pilot's attempt at a hard landing in Turkey.

The pilot fell out of the balloon's basket, his feet becoming tangled in the rope, while trying to land near the Ihlara Valley in Aksaray province. The 19 Indonesian tourists also on board were injured and taken to hospital.

The accident happened on the same day as another hot air balloon had a hard landing which occurred early Sunday morning in the same location, injuring 12 Indian tourists.

Hot air ballooning is a popular activity over central Turkey's rugged landscape. Top attractions include Cappadocia's fairy chimneys – natural rock formations created by erosion – which are part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

For Brits considering taking a hot air balloon adventure, here's everything you need to know about how safe they are, how common accidents happen, and how to safely prepare for a hot air balloon ride.

Accidents Are Incredibly Rare

Although hot air balloon accidents happen, they are very uncommon.

A study on hot air balloon flights in Cappadocia analysed 81,112 flight hours with over 1.4 million passengers between 2013 and 2017. During this period, only 12 accidents occurred, all during the landing phase. Of these flights, 33 passengers were seriously injured and three were killed.

In the United States, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) recorded 16 hot air balloon related deaths between 2002 and 2016, averaging to just over one person per year. As of 2021, the NTSB had only recorded 775 hot air balloon accidents since 1964.

One Of the Safest Forms Of Transport

With such few accidents and fatalities, tourists have a higher chance of being struck by lightning or killed by a shark than in a hot air balloon accident.

Bruce Byberg, the Northeast Region Director of the Balloon Federation of America, told the BBC that 'Aviation is the safest mode of transportation and balloons are the safest mode of aviation.'

The reason hot air balloons are so safe compared to other forms of transport is because they only fly in good weather and slow winds.

Over 100 balloon rides are taken everyday in Cappadocia, all leaving around dawn as this is when wind levels are lowest.

Modern hot air balloons are built out of sturdy materials that make them incredibly durable. The balloon itself is made from a tear-resistant fabric called ripstop nylon.

The fabric is lightweight, making it easy for take-off and landing. It became popular in the 1980s when synthetic fibres were introduced, and is both stronger and more resistant to rips than typical nylon.

Most baskets are made out of wicker, a lightweight material that is still sturdy and flexible. While some baskets are now made from aluminium, wicker is still the more popular choice. It can hold hundreds of pounds but still flex to accommodate occupant balance.

How Tourists Can Prepare For Their Hot Air Balloon Trip

The most important thing you can do when booking your hot air balloon excursion is make sure you are booking with a reputable company. Once you've done that, there isn't much left to do but look forward to the ride.

It's important to dress accordingly. Even in summer, temperatures can be quite cold once in the air, particularly during early morning flights. Hot Air Balloon Cappadocia recommends travellers dress warm in long pants, long-sleeve tops and a jacket. They also recommend wearing comfortable footwear since passengers will be standing for at least an hour.

Travellers should also research age and health requirements as many companies won't allow young children or pregnant women to fly.

While the recent tragic incident has raised concerns, hot air balloon crashes remain exceptionally rare and, like all adventure activities, they carry some level of inherent risk.