The UK government has released an updated list of countries British nationals are advised to avoid travelling to this summer.

While many are already dreaming of Spanish beaches, Italian galleries, and New York's skyline, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has issued stark warnings about destinations considered too risky for travel—even for the most daring adventurers.

Among the highest-risk destinations now flagged with a 'do not travel' advisory are Russia—due to ongoing conflict—Saudi Arabia, citing regional instability, and Nigeria, where the threat of kidnapping has reached alarming levels.

Four Levels of Travel Advice

The FCDO's travel advisories fall into four categories:

Do not travel Do not travel to specific regions Do not travel unless essential Safe to travel, but avoid certain areas unless essential

These guidelines aim to help British nationals—and other travellers—make informed decisions and understand the risks before booking trips.

UK Government's Official Travel Red List

The following 73 countries and territories have been issued travel warnings by the UK government. The full list and further updates can be found on the FCDO website.

Do Not Travel

Afghanistan

Belarus

Haiti

Iran

Russia

South Sudan

Syria

Yemen

Do Not Travel to Certain Parts

Includes regions in Algeria, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Burundi, Benin, Burkina Faso, Chad, Côte d'Ivoire, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Eritrea, Egypt, Ethiopia, Georgia, Indonesia, Iraq, Israel, India, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Myanmar, Mali, Mauritania, Moldova, Mozambique, Nigeria, Niger, Pakistan, Occupied Palestinian Territories, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Tunisia, Togo, Turkey, Ukraine, Venezuela, and Western Sahara.

(For the full list with detailed regional breakdowns, see the FCDO advisory.)

Travel Only If Essential

Mayotte

New Caledonia

North Korea

Safe to Travel, But Avoid Certain Areas

Includes areas in Angola, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Brazil, Burundi, Colombia, Ecuador, Eswatini, Ghana, Guatemala, Iraq, Kenya, Kosovo, Laos, Mexico, Myanmar, Malaysia, Nigeria, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Tanzania, Tunisia, Thailand, Ukraine, Uganda, and Venezuela.

Why These Warnings Matter

Though not all of the flagged destinations are entirely unsafe, the FCDO urges travellers to thoroughly research each country's regional risks before committing to any travel plans.

This list serves as guidance, not prohibition—British nationals are not legally barred from visiting these countries. However, ignoring government warnings may invalidate travel insurance or make consular assistance more difficult in case of emergencies.

For real-time updates and specific advice, visit the official UK Foreign Travel Advice page.