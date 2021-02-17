Apple has informed its Authorized Service Providers that it is introducing a new same-unit repair method for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini models that are experiencing issues usually requiring whole-device replacement. In an internal memo handed to Genius Bars and Apple Authorized Service Providers (AASP) obtained by MacRumors, the Cupertino tech giant said technicians could offer same-unit repairs beginning February 23 for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini.

The memo also mentioned the method covers issues like Face ID system problems, defective logic boards, power-on failures, and device enclosure defects like cracked rear glass. Apple will provide AASPs, and most probably, Genius Bars, with an "iPhone Rear System" part consisting of the rear enclosure of the two iPhone models, complete with all components except for the rear camera and display, reported Apple Insider. The "iPhone Rear System" also includes the Taptic Engine, battery, wireless charging coil, Face ID system, logic board, and many other components.

In the past, whenever an iOS device has hardware failures, Apple technicians first analyze the device to determine if they can easily repair it or if they should just replace the device. With this method, it is normal sometimes for customers to wait for a couple of days before they receive their replacement unit. The new repair system, on the other hand, allows technicians to repair the broken or defective parts easily without making the customer wait for a long time.

For instance, if an iPhone 12 mini owner presents a unit with cracked rear glass, technicians can readily replace the entire rear section of the phone, with the new enclosure attached to the phone's rear camera and original display. However, to qualify for the same-unit repair system, the iPhone owner needs to ensure that there is no damage, nor functional failures, to the device's display and rear camera.

The Cupertino tech giant said that its new repair system is available in countries and regions where Apple retail stores offer the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 models. Apple, in its memo, stated that it is instituting the new repair system as part of the company's commitment to helping minimise the carbon footprint of the products they sell. The company however, said that the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max models do not qualify for such a repair system at this time.