Apple TV+ is celebrating a massive triumph at the 31st Annual Critics' Choice Awards, winning five prestigious awards that highlight its dominance in both comedy and drama.

The streaming giant's haul was led by breakout hits The Studio, Pluribus, and Severance, demonstrating once again why it is a formidable presence in the entertainment world.

Comedy Crown for The Studio

The Studio emerged as the major comedy winner of the night, securing three awards and commanding attention. The series, a sharp satire on Hollywood's cutthroat inner workings, took home Best Comedy Series, beating out stiff competition including Abbott Elementary (ABC), Only Murders in the Buildings (Hulu), and Hacks (HBO).

Seth Rogen's portrayal of a beleaguered studio executive earned him Best Actor in a Comedy Series, with critics acclaiming his comedic yet sincere performance. Not to be outdone, Ike Barinholtz snagged Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his scene-stealing role as a chaotic producer, contributing to the show's remarkable success.

The series has been lauded for its ensemble cast and timely jabs at the industry, drawing comparisons to classics like Entourage but with a modern twist.

Rhea Seehorn Shine Bright

On the drama front, Pluribus delivered a standout victory with Rhea Seehorn claiming Best Actress in a Drama Series. Her intense performance as a conflicted protagonist in the dystopian thriller has been the talk of the town, earning rave reviews for its emotional depth.

Seehorn, known from Better Call Saul, brings a raw vulnerability to the role, making her second collaboration with screenwriter Vince Gilligan a must-watch for fans of gripping narratives. The show's exploration of societal divides and personal turmoil has struck a chord, positioning it as one of Apple TV+'s flagship dramas.

The actress beat out Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age), Kathy Bates (Matlock), Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us), Keri Russell (The Diplomat) and Britt Lower (Severance).

Severance Secures Supporting Glory

Not far behind, Severance added to the streamer's trophy cabinet with Tramell Tillman winning Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. His chilling depiction of a corporate enforcer in the mind-bending series about work-life separation has captivated viewers since its debut.

Tillman's nuanced acting elevates the show's eerie atmosphere, blending suspense with dark humor. Nominated alongside him were Billy Crudup (The Morning Show), Patrick Ball (The Pitt), Ato Essandoh (The Diplomat), Wood Harris (Forever) and Tom Pelphrey (Task).

Already a cult favorite two seasons in, the show continues to push boundaries with its innovative storytelling, solidifying Apple TV+'s reputation for bold, thought-provoking programming.

A Banner Night for Streaming

This five-award sweep marks a high point for Apple TV+, outpacing rivals and underscoring its growing influence. With 'The Studio' leading the comedy charge and 'Pluribus' and 'Severance' dominating drama categories, the platform is clearly hitting its stride.

As the awards season heats up, all eyes are on Apple's entertainment arm to see if this momentum carries throughout the awards season. For now, the stars and creators are basking in the glory, and fans are eagerly streaming these winners.