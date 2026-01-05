On 31 December 2025, several MTV music-only channels went off air, closing a chapter that shaped how generations discovered pop, rock, and everything in between. For many viewers, the bigger shock was not just that the channels ended, but how quietly they disappeared after decades of being a constant background soundtrack.

In an irony that feels almost scripted, the final clip played on MTV Music was 'Video Killed the Radio Star' by The Buggles—the same track that launched the network in the United States on 1 August 1981. For viewers who grew up with MTV as a cultural compass, that symmetry lands like a farewell letter.

The End of an Era

Despite the panic the news sparked online, MTV is not shutting down altogether. The network has, however, pulled multiple dedicated music channels from the airwaves at the end of 2025, ending decades of round-the-clock music broadcasting in several regions.

MTV announced the move back in October, according to Rolling Stone. The emotional hit for long-time fans is simple: fewer places to stumble across a song you were not looking for, and fewer shared 'MTV is on' moments in households.

According to People, the flagship MTV channels will continue with regularly scheduled programming, including franchises such as The Challenge and RuPaul's Drag Race. Per Variety, MTV is 2025's 49th most-popular cable network, coming in front of Comedy Central.

MTV has officially shut down its 24/7 music channels worldwide after 44 years 💔 pic.twitter.com/3n2bXIG2rW — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) December 31, 2025

MTV Channels That Went Dark and Where Viewers Were Hit

The channels taken off air include MTV Music, MTV 80s, MTV 90s, Club MTV and MTV Live. The BBC reported impacts across the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Austria, Poland, Hungary, Australia, and Brazil.

Each channel signed off in its own way. MTV Music played 'Video Killed the Radio Star', while MTV 90s ended with the Spice Girls' 'Goodbye'.

For anyone trying to tune in now, the experience is stark. Viewers see a looping scene cycling through channel logos, alongside a message directing audiences to MTV content on the main channel, MTV HD.

A Broader Corporate Shake-Up

Neither MTV nor its parent company, Paramount, has commented on the reasoning behind shutting down several music channels, per Rolling Stone. That silence leaves fans to connect the dots themselves, especially given the timing.

Earlier in 2025, MTV paused several awards shows, including the MTV Europe Music Awards and MTV Latin America's MIAW Awards. The move came amid cost-cutting measures during Paramount's £6.3 billion ($8 billion) merger with Skydance, completed in August 2025, according to the Associated Press.

In May 2023, MTV News was shut down after 36 years amid 'pressure from broader economic headwinds,' per a statement from Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks president Chris McCarthy.

'The World Has Changed'

Former MTV VJ Daisy Fuentes summed up what many viewers have been feeling, framing the shutdown as painful but not surprising. 'While it's a bit sad, it's been a bit sad for a while. I think MTV had its time and history; that time will never repeat, and it's time to change,' she told People in October 2025.

'We all change. We have to evolve. And I hope that there's another version of them, just like there's another version of us. We who were part of that, we're no longer the same. Why should we expect them to be? The world has changed so much.'

It is a blunt reminder that nostalgia does not pay carriage fees and that music fandom has largely moved to on-demand platforms. Still, the loss stings because MTV's 24/7 model was never just about songs; it was about discovery.