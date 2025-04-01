As the world enjoys another round of April Fool's Day pranks, it's a sobering reminder that not all practical jokes end in laughter. In December 2012, what was intended to be a light-hearted hoax by two Australian radio presenters ended in devastating tragedy, when a nurse at a London hospital took her own life after being duped into sharing confidential information about the then-pregnant Duchess of Cambridge.

Hoax Call Led To Global Outcry

During her pregnancy with Prince George, Kate Middleton was hospitalised at King Edward VII's Hospital in London due to severe morning sickness, a condition known as hyperemesis gravidarum. On 4 December 2012, Mel Greig and Michael Christian, presenters at Sydney's 2Day FM, called the hospital while impersonating the Queen and Prince Charles, asking for an update on the Duchess's condition. To their surprise, their call was transferred by 46-year-old night nurse Jacintha Saldanha to a colleague, who revealed private medical details. The prank call was later broadcast without consent.

According to ABC News, the DJs even had colleagues bark like royal corgis to complete the illusion. The hospital later confirmed that neither Kate nor her representatives had complained about the incident, though they expressed deep sorrow over what followed.

Three Days Later, A Tragic Discovery

On 7 December 2012, just three days after the hoax, Saldanha was found dead in hospital-provided staff accommodation. The mother of two had hanged herself and sustained wrist injuries, according to The Guardian. A suicide note and two distressing emails revealed she blamed herself for transferring the call, writing to a colleague: 'It's all my fault.'

A coroner later confirmed the cause of death as suicide and cited the prank call as a significant contributing factor.

A Nurse Remembered As Dedicated And Kind

Jacintha Saldanha, originally from India and living in Bristol with her husband and two children, was described by her family as a 'caring wife and loving mother' who 'touched the hearts of everyone she met'. She had worked at King Edward VII's Hospital for four years and was reportedly well-liked by staff and patients alike.

Her husband Benedict Barboza told the inquest that she had no history of mental illness and had not shown any prior signs of distress. However, colleagues revealed she was deeply remorseful after the prank call. In one email to her matron, Saldanha wrote: 'I feel very sorry for breaking security... I am ready for any punishment.'

Outrage Mounts Against Radio Station

The hospital condemned the prank, describing it as a 'foolish and deplorable act'. According to CBC, Lord Glenarthur, chairman of King Edward VII's Hospital, wrote to the station's owners urging them to prevent future occurrences of similar pranks.

In response to global backlash, 2Day FM's parent company Southern Cross Austereo cancelled the show and suspended all prank calls across the network. The company admitted that the call was broadcast without the hospital's consent, despite having passed a legal review beforehand. Greig and Christian were pulled off the air indefinitely. The incident drew further scrutiny of the station's track record, which included prior controversial segments.

Radio Host Contemplated Suicide In Wake Of Fallout

Years later, Mel Greig revealed she too had contemplated suicide in the months following Saldanha's death. Speaking on a UK morning show in 2019, she said she had 'literally faced the battle to save [her] own life' due to overwhelming public backlash and personal guilt, according to Business Insider.

'The guilt that I felt for what happened and the trolling that I was going through... I was in isolation, and people were continuously telling me, "Go kill yourself,"' Greig said, adding that meeting Saldanha's family at the inquest provided her with some closure.

While this tragedy did not occur on April Fool's Day, it serves as a stark reminder that pranks, even those intended to amuse, can carry real-world consequences. Saldanha's death left behind a grieving family, a scarred hospital community, and a cautionary tale about the responsibilities that come with broadcasting and media influence.