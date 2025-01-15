In a heartfelt statement on Wednesday, the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, revealed that she has successfully gone into remission from cancer, providing a rare insight into the personal health struggles she has overcome.

The news follows her visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital on Tuesday, 14th January, where she received treatment.

During her visit, the Princess spent time with patients and staff, thanking them for their support and acknowledging the profound impact her cancer journey has had on her life.

'I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year,' she wrote in her social media post. 'My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything.'

What Kind Of Cancer Did Kate Middleton Have?

In March, the Princess revealed her cancer diagnosis.

'In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous,' she said in a video clip shared on her social media.

While the Princess has chosen not to disclose the specific type of cancer she faced publicly, her statement alluded to a diagnosis that may have necessitated significant adjustments to her daily routine, suggesting prolonged treatment.

Dr. George Crawford, a surgeon who has not treated Princess Kate, shared his professional opinion during an interview with TMZ. He speculated that the Princess may have been battling either uterine or ovarian cancer.

'I'm guessing what probably happened is they were doing just that—assuming they were removing just a cyst or removing her uterus for something benign,' Dr Crawford said. 'When they sent it for evaluation, it came back [as having] cancer.'

The Princess made her first public appearance since her diagnosis at the Trooping the Colour ceremony in June. Later, in November, she made her first major public appearance after completing her chemotherapy.

Princess of Wales Announces Cancer Remission, What Does It Mean

In her post on X, the Princess also shared how her cancer has entered the remission stage. She said, 'It is a relief to be in remission now and to remain focused on recovery.'

In September, Kate revealed that she had finished her chemotherapy, stating, 'Staying cancer-free is now my focus.'

According to Cancersearch UK, doctors frequently use the term 'remission' when discussing cancer, meaning that after treatment, there are no signs of the disease. There are two main types of cancer remission:

Partial remission : This means a decrease in cancer signs and symptoms, though some cancer cells may still be present in the body.

: This means a decrease in cancer signs and symptoms, though some cancer cells may still be present in the body. Complete remission: This indicates that medical tests show no detectable signs of cancer.

The Princess of Wales Assumes New Role as Royal Marsden Patron

Furthermore, the Princess of Wales today assumed a new role as Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden, previously held by her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. Prince William, who has served as hospital president for many years, will now co-patron the institution alongside his wife.

In February 1993, Diana officially opened the Royal Marsden's Wolfson Children's Cancer Unit. She frequently visited the unit to connect with young patients, showing deep compassion and care.

A year before her tragic passing, Princess Diana organised a fundraising event for the Royal Marsden, raising more than £1 million to support vital cancer research.

'In my new role as Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden, my hope is, that by supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family wellbeing, we might save many more lives, and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer,' the Princess of Wales wrote in her post.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson told The Mirror that Kate's visit aimed to express her gratitude to the hospital staff and to highlight the world-class care provided by the Marsden.

However, as previously outlined, the Palace also underlined that Kate's public engagements will continue gradually.

The spokesperson clarified that her visit to The Royal Marsden was primarily focused on the Princess reflecting on her cancer journey.