Unravelling the true wealth of the British Royal Family is like assembling an incomplete puzzle—some details are known, but many are carefully concealed behind long-standing traditions and legal protections. While King Charles III's substantial fortune might lead many to assume he tops the list of wealthiest UK royals, he surprisingly comes second.

The financial privacy of the royals has long fascinated the public. This secrecy is upheld through customs such as sealing royal wills—a practice brought into focus following Queen Elizabeth II's passing in 2022, when the details of her bequests were kept private. Such traditions, combined with complex asset arrangements, add to the mystique surrounding their true net worth.

In this article, we'll unveil the top 10 richest royals in the UK and highlight a few honourable mentions whose fortunes also stand out. So, if not King Charles, who holds the title of the richest royal in the UK? The answer may surprise you.

1. Prince William, The Billionaire Heir

In 2023, Prince William was playfully asked by a schoolchild about his bank balance, to which he cheekily replied, 'I don't know!' This might seem surprising for someone whose wealth is estimated at over £1 billion.

Much of this fortune comes from the Duchy of Cornwall, a historic estate founded in 1337 to fund the heir to the throne. Acting like a royal investment fund, it generates a healthy £24 million a year.

Duchy's sprawling portfolio of land, property, and investments encompass everything from the idyllic Isles of Scilly to the iconic Oval cricket ground. Even Dartmoor Prison falls under its umbrella! And with a valuation of £1.3 billion, it's a significant chunk of the Prince's wealth.

Of course, William's fortune doesn't stop there. He inherited a substantial sum from his late mother, Princess Diana, and another sizeable portion from the Queen Mother.

2. King Charles's £900 Million Wealth

According to a report published by the Times, King Charles's net worth has significantly increased, reaching roughly $900 million.

Charles inherited the Duchy of Lancaster, an 18,433-hectare estate valued at £647 million ($1.4 billion), from Queen Elizabeth II. He also received an estimated £370 million ($810 million) tax-free, along with shares, jewellery, art, and a large stamp collection from his late mother.

3. Princess Anne's £50 Million Estate

Princess Anne is worth an estimated £50 million. In 1976, the Queen gave her and her ex-husband, Captain Mark Phillips, Gatcombe Park, which they split after their divorce.

Anne now lives in the main building. The estate generates income from farming and the Festival of British Eventing. She also receives income from the Sovereign Grant.

4. Prince Michael of Kent's £31.5 Million Fortune

Prince Michael of Kent is estimated to have a fortune of £31.5 million. After serving 20 years in the military and retiring as a Major in 1981, he started his own business, Cantium Services. He retired from public life at 80.

5. David Armstrong-Jones's £30 Million Inheritance

David Armstrong-Jones, Princess Margaret's son, is estimated to be worth between £19.7 million and £30.7 million. He inherited much of his wealth from his late mother, who passed away in 2002. The Earl founded a furniture design company after attending the School for Craftsmen in Wood and worked at Christie's auction house.

6. Harry and Meghan's £60 Million Empire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's combined fortune is estimated at £20 million, with some estimates reaching £60 million. The couple has secured lucrative commercial deals, and Harry has inherited significant sums. He received £10 million from Princess Diana at age 25 and around £7 million from the Queen Mother upon turning 40.

Despite their lavish lifestyle, including costly private security, Harry earns roughly £1 million annually as chief impact officer at BetterUp. However, unlike his brother, Prince William, Harry is not entitled to the same royal funds and has pursued independent ventures since stepping down as a working royal.

7. Prince Richard's £20 Million Wealth

Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, Queen Elizabeth's first cousin, is estimated to be worth between £12.6 million and £19.7 million. At 80 years old, he remains a full-time working royal and receives funding from the Sovereign Grant to support his royal duties. His wealth stems from both his royal position and personal assets.

8. Catherine, Princess of Wales' £8 Million Fortune

Princess Kate's estimated worth is between £5.7 million and £8.1 million, surprisingly lower than other royals despite being married to the future King. Before joining the royal family, she worked as an accessory buyer for Jigsaw and lived in a Chelsea apartment with her sister, Pippa Middleton, reportedly bought by their parents.

9. Peter Phillips' £15.6 Million Wealth

Peter Philips, son of Princess Anne, has an estimated net worth of £15.6 million. After studying Sports Science at Exeter University, he held various roles, including in hospitality at Jaguar Land Rover and at the Williams racing team.

Philips later worked at the Royal Bank of Scotland. In 2020, Peter made headlines by promoting Jersey milk in China. He also organized the 2016 Patron's Lunch for £750,000, though he denied securing the contract due to his royal connection.

10. Lady Sarah Chatto, £3.9 Million - £14 Million

Lady Sarah Chatto, daughter of Princess Margaret, is estimated to be worth between £3.9 million and £14 million, largely from her mother's inheritance and sales of her possessions.

A trained artist, Sarah studied at the Royal Academy Schools and now exhibits her paintings at The Redfern Gallery in London, following in her creative footsteps.

Honorable Mentions

Princess Anne's children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, have amassed significant fortunes. Peter's worth is estimated at £15.6 million, while Zara's may exceed that amount. Meanwhile, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, are estimated to be worth £10 million.

Prince Andrew is valued at £5 million, while his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson has a similar fortune. Prince Michael of Kent's wife, Marie Christine, is estimated to be worth around £3.9 million. Princess Beatrice's wealth ranges from £765,000 to £4.5 million, and Princess Eugenie's fortune is estimated between £765,000 and £3.5 million.

While the exact figures remain shrouded in some mystery, it's clear the British Royal Family's financial portfolio is as complex and intriguing as their history.