An anonymous entertainment gossip blog has sparked speculation about the relationship between Wicked co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, with unverified claims suggesting the pair are no longer communicating despite their well-documented public friendship.

The allegations surfaced via a blind item posted on Crazy Days and Nights, an anonymous gossip website has claimed the two actresses are 'on the outs' following their extensive collaboration on the Wicked film franchise. However, the anonymous claims stand in stark contrast to recent public appearances and documented interactions between the two stars.

Recent Public Appearances Tell a Different Story

Just weeks ago in November 2025, Grande and Erivo appeared together at the Wicked: For Good premiere in New York City, where they walked the red carpet and spoke about their five-year journey together on the film franchise. When Erivo lost her voice at the premiere, Grande chose to skip interviews in solidarity with her co-star, with Universal representatives confirming to Variety that 'Cynthia is not feeling well and has lost her voice, therefore she and Ariana will not be doing interviews this evening'.

The pair also recently received Golden Globe nominations for their performances in Wicked: For Good, marking historic recognition as the first two actors in the same film to be nominated twice for their respective roles.

A History of Unfounded Rumours

This is not the first time anonymous sources have alleged tension between the co-stars. In December 2024, Radar Online published claims from an unnamed insider suggesting behind-the-scenes conflict, with allegations that 'it's like Glinda vs Elphaba in real life'. However, it 'could not independently verify the tension claims', advising readers to 'take this report with a grain of salt'.

Those earlier rumours included claims about salary disparities, which were swiftly denied by Universal Pictures, who confirmed the actresses received equal pay. The allegations also suggested Erivo felt 'overlooked and disrespected' when Grande hosted Saturday Night Live without inviting her, though no public statements from either actress have corroborated these claims.

A Well-Documented Friendship

The relationship between Grande and Erivo has been extensively documented throughout the Wicked press tours. Harper's Bazaar compiled a comprehensive friendship timeline showing the pair's bond from their 2021 casting through multiple premieres, awards ceremonies, and public appearances.

When they were first cast, the actresses sent each other flowers and notes, with Erivo writing 'Pink goes with green. Congratulations, Miss A, the part was made for you', whilst Grande's note read 'Honored doesn't even begin to cover it. I cannot wait to hug you'.

The actresses have consistently emphasised the genuine nature of their bond. Grande told Penn Badgley's Podcrushed that 'to work with someone who is just absolutely in their own league as a talent in the world—there's no one like her. To just feel like we somehow speak the same language and somehow we're destined to do this together'.

The Nature of Blind Items

Blind items are a staple of entertainment gossip culture, typically published without identifying sources or subjects, allowing gossip sites to avoid potential legal liability whilst generating reader speculation. Crazy Days and Nights has built a following by publishing such items, though the site provides no verification process and relies entirely on anonymous submissions.

The nature of blind items means they cannot be independently verified, and entertainment journalists typically do not report on them unless corroborated by credible sources.

Why Celebrity Friendship Speculation Persists

The intense scrutiny of Grande and Erivo's relationship reflects broader patterns in celebrity culture, where close friendships between co-stars often face speculation about their authenticity. Their tactile friendship—which includes frequent hand-holding and emotional interviews—has previously sparked speculation about the nature of their relationship, with Grande addressing rumours in February 2025 that people think they're 'secretly married'.

Neither Grande nor Erivo's representatives have responded to the latest blind item allegations, and no credible entertainment outlets have corroborated the claims with on-the-record sources.