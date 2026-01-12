Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater face a defining moment in their relationship as 'corrosive' rumours of a secret split continue to haunt the Wicked co-stars.

Despite the relentless hum of online speculation suggesting their romance has quietly collapsed, the pair remain firmly together, fighting to keep their private lives from becoming a public sideshow.

The couple first met on the London set of Wicked in 2022, but their romantic connection did not begin until the summer of 2023. At the time, both had recently filed for divorce, Grande from estate agent Dalton Gomez and Slater from clinical psychologist Lilly Jay.

Their union immediately sparked intense global scrutiny, particularly as Slater and Jay had only recently welcomed their first son. Now, as they navigate the high-stakes promotional tour for Wicked: For Good, the second instalment of the blockbuster film adaptation, the pressure on their bond has reached a breaking point.

The Hidden Strain: Navigating The Wicked: For Good Promotional Tour

Speculation regarding a 'secret split' intensified after the pair appeared to avoid one another during major industry events. Fans noted their lack of public interaction at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York last September, and the rumour mill reached a fever pitch during the London premiere of Wicked: For Good.

While both actors attended the glitzy events in Leicester Square, they deliberately stayed apart on the red carpet.

However, insiders insist this distance is a tactical choice rather than a sign of trouble. 'Ariana and Ethan have not split up, but the noise around them online has been relentless,' one source explained.

'They were both present at the Leicester Square premiere and the celebration afterward, yet they deliberately avoided appearing together to stop their private lives becoming a public sideshow.'

Following the London festivities, Grande reportedly returned to her suite at the Mandarin Oriental, where Slater joined her later in private.

'They are fully aware of the commentary swirling around them, and it has been a difficult few months,' the source added. 'For them, the priority has been keeping things private and carving out time together away from the spotlight.'

Fighting To Protect The Wicked: For Good Romance

The couple recently travelled to Singapore with fellow cast members, including Cynthia Erivo, for the next leg of their international tour. While they continue to fulfill their professional obligations, the toll of the constant gossip is becoming harder to ignore.

Sources close to the production describe the ongoing suggestion of a hidden break-up as the 'most corrosive' issue the couple faces.

'The constant suggestion that they have quietly split has been the most damaging rumour,' an insider noted. 'It adds strain to every decision they make, but at the moment they are committed to each other and doing everything they can to stay out of the public eye.'

'If rumours keep persisting they have quietly broken up, it could be the one thing that actually does break them up as few couples can withstand that level of persistent gossip,' a second source warned.'Facing that would have a damaging influence on even the strongest of bonds.'

Despite the tension, the pair have subtly pushed back against the narrative. During the Christmas period, they shared overlapping Instagram Stories from an intimate Boxing Day gathering.

Slater posted clips of a smiling Grande with her dog, Toulouse, which she later reposted adorned with pink heart stickers. Slater also provided visible support during Grande's recent hosting stint on Saturday Night Live, marking a rare public outing for the duo.

As the promotional push for Wicked: For Good finally wraps up, the couple reportedly plans to retreat from the public eye entirely.