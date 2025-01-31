Over 3,000 assaults on Welsh emergency workers were recorded in the 12 months leading to June 2024—a troubling 9% increase from the previous year. From physical attacks and verbal abuse to incidents involving weapons, the rise in violence highlights a growing crisis in the treatment of those who dedicate their lives to saving others.

The issue extends far beyond Wales. Across Kent and Sussex, more than 1,700 physical assaults on hospital staff were reported in just one year. Nurses and paramedics describe being kicked, punched, spat at, and verbally abused as part of their daily reality. Despite tougher sentencing laws, frontline workers say little has changed, leaving them feeling unprotected and undervalued.

Why has violence against those who care for us become so common? And what can be done to ensure their safety?

Government Action

The government insists it has taken action, increasing sentences for assaults on emergency workers, including NHS staff. Yet, for those on the front lines, this has done little to stem the tide of violence.

Speaking to BBC News, a nurse identified as 'Hannah' shared her harrowing experience: 'This patient was lashing out at any staff who were trying to help. They were spitting at the staff, and it wasn't easy. You get used to it in a way, which you shouldn't have to, but it just becomes the norm.'

According to Hannah, the pandemic has left a lasting mark on the behaviour of patients and their families. 'Post-Covid, we've seen an increase in violence and aggression, especially with families and relatives because of the delay in care,' she said.

These incidents of abuse are not just an attack on staff physically but also take a significant toll on their mental health. Research from 2021 revealed that 65% of staff reported increased anxiety after being abused by the public at work, with 52% stating that such incidents impacted their overall mental well-being.

This not only undermines staff morale but also contributes to long-term sickness absences. In 2022, a staggering 6 million sick days were reported across the NHS due to mental health and wellbeing reasons, accounting for 23% of all sick leave. This equates to 17,135 full-time staff members off work.

While the NHS has implemented a 'violence prevention and reduction programme' aimed at fostering a supportive workplace environment and culture, it has yet to deliver meaningful results in curbing assaults against staff.

Dr Peter Carter, former General Secretary of the Royal College of Nursing, thinks that people in A&E departments, in particular, should wear body cams to prevent some of the violence seen.

Solutions Sought

Indeed, findings prove they are a proactive solution to these issues by creating a deterrent effect and capturing valuable evidence when incidents occur. Medical staff in Manchester recently welcomed their introduction to emergency departments as part of a trial to tackle the rise in abusive behaviour they have been facing.

Companies like Axis Communications and Dahua Technology are offering innovative solutions to help protect staff, such as compact body-worn cameras that can be discreetly attached to scrubs. With built-in long-lasting batteries, these devices are designed to withstand long shifts while providing an unobtrusive yet effective way to deter violence and capture evidence.

Dahua Technology's MPT Solution features an SOS button that activates an alarm, instantly notifying a monitoring station. This triggers a pop-up message on the screen, providing a live-view image to ensure rapid response and support in critical situations.

While technological solutions like body cams offer some protection, they cannot address the underlying issue: a growing culture of violence against those who dedicate themselves to saving lives.

Despite their tireless efforts, emergency and healthcare workers continue to face threats and abuse daily. We hail them as heroes when we need them most, yet too often, they are met with hostility and violence.

Remember that behind every uniform, there is a human being who deserves our respect and gratitude.