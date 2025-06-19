KEY POINTS Pressure Mounts to Strip Royal Titles Over Continued Disengagement

Meghan's 'Sussex' Identity Clashes with Public Silence on County's Big Day

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are once again at the centre of controversy in the UK after failing to acknowledge Sussex Day, reigniting criticism over their continued use of the royal titles while showing little public connection to the county itself.

Prince Harry and Meghan received their titles from the late Queen Elizabeth II when they were married in 2018. Since then, they have only made one joint visit to Sussex for an official tour that lasted just six hours.

This year, as Sussex Day came and went on June 16, residents and local officials noted their silence. Meghan took to Instagram to reveal a sneak-peek of her upcoming As Ever restock and tease a 20 June launch. Meanwhile, Harry recorded a heartfelt video in fluent German commemorating Germany's first-ever Veterans Day.

Tim Loughton, a former MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, called the couple's lack of mention 'underwhelming' and suggested it was time to consider removing the titles altogether. 'It is time we had a Duke of Sussex who has a genuine interest in our County,' Loughton told Daily Mail.

A Name, But No Connection?

In a recent episode on her Netflix show, 'With Love, Meghan,' she could be seen correcting her friend, actress Mindy Kaling, stating that her surname is now 'Sussex,' not Markle. She emphasized that it's the family name she shares with her children and husband, claiming: 'It just means so much to go, This is our family name. Our little family name.'

Critics, however, argue that her words ring hollow when contrasted with her absence from Sussex-related events.

The Passport Controversy

This disconnect between title and territory has become a flashpoint in an already tense relationship between the couple and the UK. Behind the scenes, reports have emerged of Harry and Meghan growing frustrated over what they believed were delays in processing British passports for their children, Archie and Lilibet.

Sources claimed that the Sussexes feared the delays were linked to the inclusion of 'HRH' titles in their applications. After months of alleged back-and-forth, the couple even considered switching the children's surname to Spencer, in a nod to Princess Diana. Ultimately, the passports were issued with HRH titles and the surname Sussex, according to reports.

Titles Without Duties?

Royal observers note that this latest controversy underscores a broader tension: The couple's attempt to assert their royal identity on their terms, even as they distance themselves physically and symbolically from royal traditions. Their continued use of titles—without engagement—leaves many wondering where their loyalty and responsibility lie.

Meanwhile, Sussex residents are left to mark their cultural celebrations without a nod from the very royals bearing their county's name. For critics, it's further evidence that the titles are little more than branding tools.

The royal family has made no public comment on the matter. And while Harry and Meghan remain legally the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the question persists: Should titles carry obligations, or are they simply names to be used—or ignored—at will?

The silence on Sussex Day may seem like a small oversight, but in the world of royalty, it speaks volumes.