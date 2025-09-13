An international team of astronomers has uncovered a striking cosmic anomaly. A feeding black hole has been detected roaming through a galaxy instead of sitting at its centre.

The discovery was announced on 4 September 2025 in Science Bulletin by researchers led by the Shanghai Astronomical Observatory (SHAO) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. The finding challenges long-held beliefs that black holes only grow and shine in central regions of galaxies.

'This discovery prompts us to rethink black hole–galaxy co-evolution,' said An Tao, the lead scientist from SHAO.

He added: 'Black holes are not only central 'engines,' they may also quietly reshape their host galaxies from the outskirts.'

Massive Feeding Black Hole Wanders Through a Galaxy

The black hole lies inside a dwarf galaxy named MaNGA 12772-12704. Unlike ordinary black holes, which typically anchor the centres of galaxies, this one sits roughly 3,260 light-years from its galaxy's core.

The team relied on the MaNGA survey and Very Long Baseline Array (VLBA) radio data. VLBA revealed searing temperatures near 1 billion degrees Celsius and a jet stretching 7.2 light-years, signs of intense feeding activity. With a mass around 300,000 times greater than the Sun, the object falls into the rare category of intermediate-mass black holes (IMBHs).

'This is like a cosmic lighthouse lit by a wandering black hole,' said Liu Yuanqi, astronomer at SHAO and study co-author, as reported by Space.Com. The space expert added: 'Although it has strayed from the galactic centre, it still shines outward with powerful energy.'

Still Shining Despite Straying from Galactic Center

Traditionally, scientists have only observed active galactic nuclei powered by feeding black holes in central regions. This wandering black hole, however, proves that accretion and jet production can happen far from the nucleus.

Decades of observational data between 1993 and 2023 revealed fluctuating emissions, confirming that this off-centre black hole continues to feed and grow. Such behaviour provides possible answers to how massive black holes in the early universe reached enormous sizes so quickly.

The paper in Science Bulletin suggested that as many as half of the massive black holes inside dwarf galaxies may roam away from their nuclei. Such displacement could occur after mergers or gravitational recoils, offering new context for black hole and galaxy growth.

Wandering Black Holes Can Enter Nearby Galaxies

Astronomers now consider it possible that some displaced black holes may drift even further, leaving their galaxies and crossing into intergalactic space.

Theoretical models predict that such objects could pass into neighbouring galaxies, potentially disturbing existing star systems.

Intermediate-mass black holes like this one may also represent a transitional step between smaller stellar remnants and colossal supermassive black holes. By studying galaxies like MaNGA 12772-12704, researchers hope to understand the hidden growth stages of these enigmatic objects.

Will It Reach Earth?

Despite its unusual behaviour, the rogue black hole poses no risk. Located inside MaNGA 12772-12704, nearly 230 million light-years away, it remains confined to its own galaxy. Astronomers stress that while wandering black holes are real, their immense distance means they are valuable subjects of study rather than sources of danger.

For scientists, this discovery adds a crucial piece to the puzzle of black hole evolution. For the public, it underlines the vastness of space — and the fact that even strange objects like this one are far beyond Earth's reach.