In a heartfelt social media post, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, best known for her role as Lily Tucker-Pritchett in Modern Family, has publicly come out as bisexual. Her announcement, made during Pride Month, has sparked conversations about representation and acceptance within the entertainment industry.

Anderson-Emmons's openness highlights a wider pattern of LGBTQ+ visibility among the beloved cast of the long-running sitcom.

How Aubrey Anderson-Emmons Shared Her Coming Out

On 16 June 2025, Anderson-Emmons posted a video on Threads that immediately caught attention. The clip features her lip-syncing to a memorable scene from Modern Family, where her character, Lily, boldly states she is gay. In the show, Gloria, played by Sofía Vergara, tells Lily she is Vietnamese, to which Lily responds, 'No, I'm not, I'm gay!'

Mitchell, played by Jesse Tyler Ferguson, then dismissively says, 'Honey, no, you're not gay. You are just confused!'

Anderson-Emmons added her own twist, laughing as she wore sunglasses and over the clip, wrote in bold text, 'people keep joking so much abt me being gay when I literally am (I'm bi).' Her caption read, 'happy pride month to all and to all a goodnight hehehe #modernfamily #lily #pridemonth #bi #pride,' making her message clear and personal. According to IMDB, the actress uses she/they pronouns.

Fans responded warmly, expressing pride and admiration for her honesty. Many noted that Ferguson's Mitchell and Eric Stonestreet's Cameron would be proud of her bravery. The actress, who celebrated her 18th birthday on 6 June 2025, has now joined a growing list of LGBTQ+ cast members from the show.

LGBTQ+ Cast Members of Modern Family

Anderson-Emmons is not the only actor from the series to openly identify as LGBTQ+. Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who played Mitchell Pritchett, has spoken about how his role helped him feel more 'protected' and 'safe' about his sexuality in real life. Ferguson explained on his podcast that playing a gay character gave him a kind of 'coat of armour,' which made facing societal challenges easier.

Ferguson, 48, has been married to producer Justin Mikita since 2013, after reconnecting following their first meeting at a gym in West Hollywood. Their relationship has been a symbol of steady, open love, and they share two children. Ferguson's openness about his sexuality and his marriage has helped challenge stereotypes and promote acceptance.

Another member of the LGBTQ+ community in the cast is Reid Ewing, known for his role as Dylan Marshall, also publicly confirmed he is gay. In 2015, he casually tweeted about a segment on body dysmorphia, mentioning that he is attracted to Eugene Bata, who appeared on Good Morning America.

When questioned on Twitter if this was his way of 'coming out', Ewing clarified that he was never in the closet. His openness continues to resonate with fans, especially after he shared stories about his personal struggles with body image and plastic surgery addiction.

Non-LGBTQ+ Cast Members of Modern Family

Something that many fans of the series are usually surprised to learn is that Eric Stonestreet, who plays Mitchell's husband Cam, is straight in real life. In fact, he is engaged to be married to a woman. He has won 2 Primetime Emmy Awards and 1 Screen Actors Guild Award for the role and has gone on to talk about how important the role was to him in his awards-receiving speeches.