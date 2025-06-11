With most BTS members now discharged from military service, anticipation is building ahead of J-Hope's 'HOPE ON THE STREET' tour finale in Goyang on 13 and 14 June.

The timing is raising one big question among fans: Is a surprise BTS reunion on the horizon?

BTS officially announced their group hiatus during their 9th anniversary Festa Dinner Party video on 14 June 2022. The group explained it was time to focus on solo careers and complete South Korea's mandatory military service.

Two years on, the stars seem to be aligning once again, just in time for the group's 12th debut anniversary.

Perfect Timing: Members' Discharge Dates Line Up

J-Hope's finale concerts coincide almost exactly with the return of key BTS members:

RM and V were discharged on 10 June

Jimin and Jungkook completed service on 11 June

Jin and J-Hope had already completed theirs earlier this year

Suga is expected to complete his duty on 21 June, though he could attend with special leave

With six of the seven members now officially out of uniform, fans are speculating that the stage is set for a group appearance, whether full or partial.

J-Hope Drops Hints About Special Guests

Fueling speculation further, J-Hope recently hinted at possible surprises. In a preview for MBC's The Manager, he expressed excitement about the members' return, stating that 'there's really less than a month left.'

He also raised fan expectations during a recent live broadcast, saying:

'Most of the members will be discharged by then. I think this Festa will be extremely meaningful this year... Now we'll really have a Festa that has Bangtan in it. Finally!'

Fans have interpreted this as a strong indication that something special may be planned for the encore shows.

OMG HOBI TALKING ABOUT #BTS FESTA AND MEMBERS 😭💜



“Most of the members will be discharged by then. I think this Festa will be extremely meaningful this year…Now we'll really have a Festa that has Bangtan in it. Finally!”#Jhope Translation: @ryuminating pic.twitter.com/7XwRmUFo1P — BTS Charts Daily (@btschartsdailyc) May 7, 2025

HYBE has also confirmed that BTS will regroup after completing their military service, adding credibility to reunion rumours surrounding this key tour moment.

Social Media Reactions: Fans Decode the Clues

As BTS members complete their military service, fans aren't just watching, they're investigating. On X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, and Reddit, ARMYs have been mapping out discharge timelines, J-Hope's hints, and FESTA dates, hoping for a surprise reunion.

One fan post, shared thousands of times, captured the mood perfectly:

Solo falta Yoongi 🥹 6/7



BTS IS BACK

BTS WE ARE BACK

BTS FESTA IS COMING

KINGS ARE COMING BACK #BTS12thAnniversary #BTSFESTA2025 — Maiv⁷Borahae🇦🇷 ºⁿ ᵗʰᵉ ˢᵗʳᵉᵉᵗ 🦋 #arJINtina 🐹💜 (@Maiv7Borahae) June 10, 2025

'Solo falta Yoongi 🥹 6/7

BTS IS BACK

BTS WE ARE BACK

BTS FESTA IS COMING

KINGS ARE COMING BACK

#BTS12thAnniversary

#BTSFESTA2025'

Others are boldly manifesting a full-stage comeback:

'I WANT TO SEE MY SEVEN AGAIN TOGETHER 😭'

With six members now discharged and FESTA just around the corner, fans are convinced something big is brewing. The emotional outpouring online reflects more than nostalgia; it's the sense that BTS's long-awaited group return might happen live, and soon.

What to Expect: Full Reunion or Partial Appearance?

While a full OT7 performance is not guaranteed, several scenarios remain likely:

A six-member surprise appearance, either onstage or off

Special stages with J-Hope and recently discharged members

Pre-recorded messages from Suga if leave isn't granted

A symbolic group performance of songs like 'Run BTS' or 'Mikrokosmos'

Even a short onstage appearance would be monumental after two years of group hiatus.

The Comeback Era Begins

Whether or not all seven appear, J-Hope's tour finale already marks a turning point in the BTS story. With most members reunited and FESTA season underway, the long-awaited comeback feels within reach.

All eyes are on Goyang. If BTS delivers, as they often do, this could be one of their most emotional returns yet.