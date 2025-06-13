Rumours swirled for months about Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's relationship, from quiet dinners to a dazzling diamond ring. Now, the couple has gone from speculation to celebration.

Here's a complete look at how their romance began, when they went public, and what we know about the proposal and possible wedding plans.

How Did Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Meet?

The couple's relationship began privately in 2023, well away from the spotlight. British actor Callum Turner and global pop star Dua Lipa were introduced by chef Ruth Rogers at the River Café in London. At the time, Dua was dining with her father, and Callum was out with friends.

They crossed paths again during a dinner in Los Angeles and discovered they were both reading Trust by Hernan Diaz. Lipa later described the encounter as a 'Sliding Doors' moment, calling it a chance connection that led to something special.

When Did Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Go Public?

Public interest in the couple began growing in January 2024, when they were photographed holding hands after a dinner date in Los Angeles. According to Harper's Bazaar, their first appearance together in public was tied to the Masters of the Air premiere after-party in early January, where they were seen slow-dancing in London. Shortly afterwards, they were seen on multiple dinner dates in Los Angeles, including Sushi Park in West Hollywood, with affectionate gestures clearly visible. Their chemistry was unmistakable.

In May 2025, they made their relationship official by appearing together on the red carpet at the Met Gala, signalling the seriousness of their commitment.

Were They Secretly Engaged Since February?

Fans first spotted a diamond ring on Dua Lipa's finger in a festive photo series shared in December 2024. In February 2025, she posted a selfie where the ring was more visible than ever, leading many to believe that Callum Turner had proposed.

The engagement was confirmed in British Vogue's July 2025 cover interview. 'Yeah, we're engaged,' Dua Lipa told the magazine. He had worked with her sister and close friends to design a custom engagement ring that suited her style perfectly.

The ring features a solitaire diamond set on a chunky band, and the design likely costs between £48,000 ($65,000) and £92,000 ($125,000), according to experts from Brides. Although Lipa did not provide a specific date, fans widely believe the couple became engaged in late January or early February, based on the timing of the selfie and her remarks in the interview.

What Do We Know About Their Wedding Plans?

Despite the engagement, the couple is not rushing into wedding preparations. Dua Lipa is promoting her latest album and preparing for a global tour, while Callum Turner is currently filming several major projects.

In the same British Vogue interview, Dua said she never fantasised about weddings growing up. However, she now finds herself imagining what she might wear for the occasion. The couple has agreed to a '2.5-week rule,' which ensures they never spend too long apart, a sign of how seriously they take their relationship.

At this stage, no wedding date has been announced, but the pair's bond appears to be growing stronger by the day.

A Romance Fans Are Watching Closely

From a quiet introduction in London to an elegant engagement confirmed in one of fashion's most influential magazines, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's love story has captured public attention. While a wedding may not be happening immediately, their connection is undeniable.

Whether they marry in 2025 or beyond, fans will be eager to see what comes next for one of the UK's most high-profile celebrity couples.