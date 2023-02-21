* This is a contributed article. The IBTimes news staff was not involved in the creation of this article and this content does not necessarily represent the views of IBTimes. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here are our T&C . For licensing please click here.

In a recent interview with Reza Moghimi, an expert in the Audiology field who works for a global hearing aid manufacturer, he highlighted the importance of recognising the signs of hearing loss, specifically struggling to hear speech in noise.

Moghimi emphasised that many people believe that hearing loss is only characterised by complete deafness or a constant ringing in the ears. However, he explained that struggling to hear speech in noisy environments is a common early indicator of hearing loss. This could manifest as difficulty following conversations in crowded restaurants or understanding dialogue in movies or TV shows with a lot of background noise.

According to Moghimi, "The ability to understand speech in noise is one of the most challenging tasks for the auditory system. As we age, our ability to do so declines, and exposure to loud noises, medications, and other factors can also contribute to hearing loss."

He also stressed the importance of recognising and addressing hearing loss as soon as possible, as it can have a significant impact on a person's overall quality of life. Moghimi shared that many people who experience hearing loss may avoid social situations, leading to social isolation, depression, and other mental health concerns.

When asked about solutions, Moghimi suggested that hearing aids are a viable option for many people. "Modern hearing aids are discreet, comfortable, and provide excellent sound quality," he said. "They can be customised to a person's unique hearing needs, and some even come with advanced features to tackle complex acoustic situations, making it easier to hear speech in noisy environments."

Moghimi concluded by emphasising that struggling to hear speech in noisy environments should be taken seriously as it can be a sign of hearing loss. He encourages anyone experiencing these difficulties to seek the advice of an audiologist and explore options like hearing aids to improve their overall quality of life.