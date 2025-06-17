When Erin Moriarty—best known as Starlight in The Boys—appeared noticeably slimmer at a recent red carpet event, rumours swirled online. But the actress has now confirmed: it's not plastic surgery—it's Graves' Disease, an autoimmune disorder that sent her thyroid into overdrive and nearly derailed her wellbeing.

A Sudden Diagnosis

Moriarty took to Instagram earlier this month to share her health journey. Initially writing off fatigue, anxious tremors, sleepless nights, and unexpected weight loss as 'stress and burnout, she later discovered the real cause: Graves' disease.

Within a day of starting treatment, she said, 'I felt the light coming back on'—a moment of relief after weeks of feeling 'removed from who I am.'

What Is Graves' Disease?

Graves' disease is the most common cause of hyperthyroidism, which occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks the thyroid, triggering it to flood the body with excessive hormones. The thyroid, a butterfly‑shaped gland at the neck, controls metabolism, heart rate, and energy levels. Overactivity can mean rapid weight loss, palpitations, tremors, heat sensitivity, and insomnia.

Women in their 20s to 40s are most at risk, and symptoms often overlap with stress or mental health conditions, leading many to go undiagnosed for months.

Spotting the Early Signs

According to the NHS, warning signs include:

Nervousness, irritability, tremors

Tiredness with sleep disruption

Heat intolerance, sweating

Rapid heartbeat

Weight loss despite a higher appetite

Moriarty's case followed this pattern: fatigue, nausea, tremors and weight loss—all blamed initially on stress.

Why Early Detection Matters

Left untreated, Graves' can spiral into serious complications: atrial fibrillation, heart failure, strokes, osteoporosis, and in rare cases, thyroid storm—a life‑threatening surge in thyroid hormones. Women who are pregnant or planning to be pregnant could face additional risks such as miscarriage or pre‑eclampsia.

Treatment Options: Fast and Effective

In the UK, treatment usually begins with antithyroid medication such as carbimazole, often paired with beta‑blockers like propranolol to ease heart and anxiety symptoms. Many patients see improvement within weeks, as Moriarty did.

If medication fails, doctors may consider:

Radioiodine therapy, which shrinks the thyroid

Surgery to remove part or all of the gland

Lifelong follow-up often includes thyroid hormone replacement and regular blood tests to maintain balance.

Moriarty's Message: Don't Ignore the Signs

Moriarty's candid post came with a plea: 'Don't 'suck it up' ... you deserve to be comfy.' Her truth resonates, especially in a culture that prizes toughing it out, even at the cost of health.

Mental health clinics and GP surgeries report similar stories: patients dismissed with anxiety or fatigue told to rest, only to be later diagnosed with thyroid issues. If unusual fatigue, weight changes, palpitations, or tremors are creeping in, speak to your GP—your thyroid might need urgent attention.

Erin Moriarty's experience puts a human face on a common but often overlooked condition. Graves' disease isn't glamorous, but it is treatable, particularly when identified early. Her openness could help unravel myths, reduce misdiagnoses, and prompt others feeling 'dimmed' to get checked.